Monkey Meets Eunice In New Clip From Upcoming Season Of Hulu’s “Hit-Monkey”

Hulu has shared a new clip from the upcoming second season of the Marvel animated series, Hit-Monkey, ahead of its debut in just a few days.

What’s Happening:

In this new clip, Monkey meets a character named Eunice (voiced by Leslie Jones) for the first time, alongside Bryce.

Hit-Monkey follows a Japanese snow monkey, aided by the ghost of an American assassin, who goes on a killing spree and becomes the famous “Killer of Killers.”

Co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon & Will Speck, the second season of Hit-Monkey stars Leslie Jones, Ally Maki, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Munn, Fred Tatasciore (Monkey), and Jason Sudeikis (Bryce).

The second season of Hit-Monkey is produced by 20th Television Animation with animation done by Floyd County Productions.

According to a report from Variety, Hit-Monkey was originally one of four Marvel animated series announced for Hulu in 2019, alongside MODOK, Tigra & Dazzler, and Howard the Duck. Reportedly, the plan was to launch all four shows and then crossover in an event series called The Offenders, similar to what Marvel TV did on Netflix or what Marvel Studios did with the Avengers films. Of the four animated shows, however, only Hit-Monkey and MODOK made it to air, with MODOK having been canceled after one season. Season 2 of Hit-Monkey will premiere on Hulu on Monday, July 15th.

