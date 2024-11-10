Record-Breaking Number of Runners Unite for Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024

This year’s races included the first-ever runs through World of Frozen.

Nearly 20,000 runners and Disney fans from across Asia gathered together last week to participate in the Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024.

What’s Happening:

This year’s Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend marked the introduction of new award categories, including the champions and runners-up in each category for the “Pixar Pals 5K” race, as well as the all-new “Disney-Style Runway Awards.”

Participants got to run through the all-new World of Frozen for the first time during this year’s event, where Queen Anna and Elsa greeted runners with heartfelt cheers at the starting line.

Other character appearances along the route included Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, Marvel

Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Paul Chan, joined as guest of honor to kick off the November 3rd races.

The races also promoted disability inclusion, with the participation of around 80 runners with visual, hearing, and physical disabilities. They were invited by HKDL through the Hong Kong Federation of Handicapped Youth, the Hong Kong Joint Council for People with Disabilities and Ebenezer School.

Prizes were also given away to the champion of each race, which ranged from gift cards to a one-night stay in various level rooms at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel and Disney Explorers Lodge.

What They’re Saying:

Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government: "The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend, themed around Disney stories, caters to different ages and running abilities, making it a great event for families. In addition to locals, many athletes and Disney fans from mainland China and overseas have come to Hong Kong specifically for this event. It also promotes inclusivity by inviting participants with disabilities.Hong Kong has a wealth of tourism resources and as long as we keep coming up with new ideas, we can keep attracting more tourists from around the world. Today's event, combining tourism, sports, and philanthropy, is a great example."

Michael Moriarty, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: "We're thrilled to see the most magical run to become bigger and better every year, with a record of nearly 20,000 runners and Disney fans from Hong Kong and around the world joining. It's also an incredible opportunity to showcase the fun and magic that Hong Kong Disneyland and Hong Kong have to offer."

Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau: "We are pleased to sponsor this magical Event for the sixth consecutive year. Not only does the Run promote a healthy lifestyle, but it also provides a wonderful opportunity for everyone to spend quality time with their loved ones and create joyful moments while jogging through the exciting themed lands. This year, we have also curated special experiences in celebration of AIA Club Alta’s first anniversary. We will continue to leverage different innovative ways to encourage people to ‘Rethink Healthy’ and bring to life our purpose of helping everyone live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”