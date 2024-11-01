Downtown Disney’s Jazz Kitchen Brings Back Festive Gingerbread House Workshops

The location also is offering priority service for same day lunch service for those attending the event.

The Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort is bringing back a festive holiday tradition with tickets going live in a few days for the limited-capacity event.

What’s Happening:

A favorite tradition in the Downtown Disney District, decorating Gingerbread Houses at Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, is set to return this holiday season to the Disneyland Resort.

Kids of all ages are invited to partake in this festive tradition with Gingerbread Workshops, featuring a special guest who has been invited to join this year – all the way from the North Pole.

Tickets for this experience will be available starting on November 6th at 11:00 AM PST, with the opportunity to attend events on the following dates and times: Sunday, December 8th from 12:00 – 2:00 PM Saturday, December 14th from 12:00 – 2:00 PM Sunday, December 15th from 12:00 – 2:00 PM

Each Gingerbread Workshop will have a limited capacity, and tickets are expected to sell out fast. Those wishing to attend must both purchase a seat, and at least one Gingerbread House to decorate, in two steps: Step 1. Purchase a Seat – $35.00/person admission for all ages. Included with Seat Purchase: Housemade Hot Chocolate Station [Unlimited] Assorted Mini Dessert Plate for each guest with a selection of chef favorite desserts Complimentary Digital Photo with Santa Step 2. Select Number of Houses for Decorating – $56.00/house – minimum 1 per booking required ] + taxes & online service fees Included with House Purchase: Assortment of Candy + (1) Bag of Icing to decorate house Cake Base for House Limited Edition 2024 Jazz Kitchen Holiday Ornament [Additional Jazz Kitchen Holiday Ornaments may be purchased for $8/piece]

Jazz Kitchen is also suggesting that those in attendance stay for lunch, with purchase of tickets allowing guests to book a lunch reservation with priority service at 11:00 AM before the workshop, or at 2:30 PM after the workshop.

Those wishing to attend one of these special workshops can head over to the official website for Jazz Kitchen