Le Royal Banquet at the Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris Now Bookable for All Guests

Starting today, Le Royal Banquet is now available for all guests to book reservations. This offers a unique culinary experience at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Le Royal Banquet at the Disneyland Hotel is now accessible and bookable to all guests (rather than just hotel guests).

Offering a unique culinary experience in an enchanting setting, Royal Banquet invites you to enjoy sumptuous dishes worthy of royalty.

Book now online, via the official Disneyland Paris app, or by contacting our reservations department.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience a magical feast.

About Le Royal Banquet: (According to the official Disneyland Paris website)

Join Mickey, Minnie, and friends dressed in royal attire as they host a sumptuous buffet banquet honoring the legacy of Disney families and their illustrious chefs.

There's something for everyone, from seafood platters and thinly sliced grilled meats to exquisite vegan dishes and innovative desserts.

