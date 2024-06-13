Le Royal Banquet at the Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris Now Bookable for All Guests

Starting today, Le Royal Banquet is now available for all guests to book reservations. This offers a unique culinary experience at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Le Royal Banquet at the Disneyland Hotel is now accessible and bookable to all guests (rather than just hotel guests).
- Offering a unique culinary experience in an enchanting setting, Royal Banquet invites you to enjoy sumptuous dishes worthy of royalty.
- Book now online, via the official Disneyland Paris app, or by contacting our reservations department.
- Don't miss this opportunity to experience a magical feast.
About Le Royal Banquet: (According to the official Disneyland Paris website)
- Join Mickey, Minnie, and friends dressed in royal attire as they host a sumptuous buffet banquet honoring the legacy of Disney families and their illustrious chefs.
- There's something for everyone, from seafood platters and thinly sliced grilled meats to exquisite vegan dishes and innovative desserts.
