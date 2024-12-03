National Geographic Expeditions Announces New 2026 Private Jet Adventures

Dates have also been revealed for returning favorite itineraries.

National Geographic Expeditions has announced new Private Jet expeditions for adventures around the globe, plus additional dates on some returning favorite itineraries.

What’s Happening:

As we approach 2025, it’s time to start thinking about the new and returning favorite destinations that can be experienced by Private Jet with National Geographic Expeditions.

Exploring by private jet with National Geographic allows guests to be whisked to one fantastic place after another, reaching far-flung destinations with ease and exploring places that have long captured the imagination, from Machu Picchu to the Serengeti Plain.

Their team of top-notch experts brings a wealth of knowledge about the peoples and places encountered, meeting with National Geographic's researchers in the field wherever possible.

Passengers will fly in comfort in the care of the expedition staff and flight crew, and stay in world-class accommodations at each destination.

NEW! Circumnavigating the North by Private Jet May 25 – June 14, 2026 Explore diverse regions of the Northern Hemisphere with stops in Japan, the Gobi Desert, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Azerbaijan, Romania and Iceland. Join an archaeologist on a search for dinosaur fossils at the spectacular Flaming Cliffs of the Gobi Desert. Get a closer view of the Terracotta Warriors who still stand guard at Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site in Xi’an, China. Hike up to the mountaintop monastery of Paro Taktsang, known as “Tiger’s Nest,” in Paro, Bhutan. Explore the 15th-century Palace of the Shirvanshahs, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

NEW! Sacred Places of Asia by Private Jet April 13 – May 4, 2026 Embark on an enlightening voyage across parts of Asia aboard a private jet, including stops in Japan, Laos, Indonesia, Nepal, Bhutan, India, United Arab Emirates and Turkey. This trip will deepen travelers’ understanding of the world’s religions and how their influence has shaped modern culture. Cruise the Mekong River to the Pak Ou caves to see the altar covered in hundreds of hand-carved wooden Buddha sculptures. Hike to the famed Paro Takstang, known as “Tiger’s Nest,” where many have come to complete an important pilgrimage route. Witness daily life along the banks of the Ganges, the river most sacred to Hindus. Visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi – one of the world’s largest mosques – and learn about its architectural feats.

In addition to these two new itineraries, National Geographic Expeditions has announced additional departure dates for two popular itineraries:

Wildlife of the World by Private Jet: In Search of Tigers, Orangutans & Gorillas March 16 – April 7, 2026 Seek out orangutans, pygmy elephants, proboscis monkeys, and more at sanctuaries and wilderness reserves in Malaysian Borneo. Observe mountain gorillas in Rwanda and track the elusive Bengal tiger in India’s Ranthambore National Park. Set out on safari with expert rangers and trackers in the wildlife reserves of Sri Lanka and South Africa’s Phinda Private Game Reserve. Snorkel amid dazzling marine life from your overwater bungalow in the Maldives, and spot lemurs, chameleons, and wild orchids in Madagascar.

Ancient Traditions and Natural Wonders by Private Jet April 30 – May 20, 2026 Explore diverse ecosystems across the globe, from innovations in species reintroduction in the remote Seychelles archipelago to the savanna wildlife on the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Delve into the spiritual aspect of destinations including Vietnam, India and Japan as you visit a variety of temples, mosques and other holy sites. Gain insight into countries like Spain, Egypt and India as you are immersed in the art, culture and cuisine of these magnificent destinations around the world.

For more information about these or any other expeditions through National Geographic Expeditions