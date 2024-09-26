Bring Some Sparkle to Your Life With These New MagicBand+ Options Available at Disney Store

Three new MagicBand+ options are now available at Disney Store. Two will bring a little extra sparkle to your life, and one is inspired by a beloved Disney character.

What's Happening:

MagicBand+ is a colorful, water-resistant wristband that resembles a watch or bracelet, allowing for quick and easy touch points throughout the Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

By simply tapping it against a touch point, you can check in at Lightning Lane entrances (a separate valid Lightning Lane entry is necessary), enter the theme parks (valid admission is required), link Disney PhotoPass images to your account, and much more.

There are three new options available at Disney Store, including two new sparkly MagicBand+, one in rose gold and the other in silver.

The third new option is themed after the lovable Winnie the Pooh.

This comes with one MagicBand+ and an integrated rechargeable battery and charging cable.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

MagicBand+ Rose Gold Glitter | Disney Store $49.99

MagicBand+ Silver Glitter | Disney Store $49.99

Winnie the Pooh MagicBand+ | Disney Store $44.99

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.