Peter Pan and Captain Hook Added to the Stern of the Disney Treasure

Disney Parks Blog has shared a new image revealing that Peter Pan and Captain Hook have been added to the Disney Treasure’s stern.

What’s Happening:

Peter Pan and Captain Hook have been added to the Disney Treasure’s stern.

A year ago, the ship’s log revealed the first artist rendering of the design.

Now the team at Meyer Werft Shipyard made it a reality.

The sculptures were built in California before making their way to Papenburg, Germany.

The Peter Pan sculpture is over nine feet tall and wears a size 36.5 shoe.

Both figures were lifted by a shipyard team with cranes and bolted to the ship's stern.

The Disney Treasure is scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024.

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.