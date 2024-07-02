Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipe in Celebration of DOLE Whip Day on July 18th

Disney Parks Blog shared a recipe for the Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipe at Aloha Isle, which goes perfectly topped with Frozen Pineapple Treat Inspired by DOLE Whip.

What's Happening:

Did you know Dole Whip has been around since 1984, when Dole Packaged Foods created DOLE Pineapple Whip for the Walt Disney Company. It was then first served at Aloha Isle at Magic Kingdom

Disney has revealed a recipe for the Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipe from Aloha Isle and they are topping it with a Frozen Pineapple Treat Inspired by DOLE Whip.

This is a perfect treat for National DOLE Whip Day on July 18.

Recipe: (Serves 6)

Ingredients:

Topping Ingredients:

1 (20 ounce) can pineapple slices in 100% pineapple juice (DOLE recommended), 6 tablespoons of pineapple juice from can (reserve for use in cake)

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

6 maraschino cherries

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Ingredients:

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 3/4 teaspoons baking powder

3 tablespoons butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 tablespoons reserved pineapple juice

2 tablespoons milk

Frozen Pineapple Treat Ingredients:

1/2 to 3/4 cup pineapple juice, divided (DOLE recommended)

2 cups frozen pineapple chunks (DOLE recommended)

1 cup dairy-free vanilla ice cream

Instructions:

For Topping:

Lightly grease 8 ounce ramekins with butter and place on a baking sheet. Set aside.

Drain pineapple rings, reserving 6 tablespoons of juice for pineapple upside-down cake.

Combine melted butter, light brown sugar, cinnamon, and ground ginger in a small bowl and stir until smooth. Spread 1 1/2 tablespoons of brown sugar mixture in the bottom of each ramekin. Place a pineapple ring in each ramekin and add a maraschino cherry to the center of each pineapple ring. Set aside.

For Pineapple Upside-Down Cake:

Whisk flour, salt, and baking powder together in a medium bowl and set aside.

Cream butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla and beat for 1 minute on medium speed until smooth.

Add reserved pineapple juice and half of the reserved flour mixture and beat on low speed until smooth. Add milk and remaining flour mixture and continue mixing for 1 minute until batter is smooth.

Spread 1/3 cup batter on top of pineapple in each ramekin.

Bake for 20-22 minutes, until a toothpick in the center comes out clean.

Remove cake from oven and cool for 3 minutes. Run a knife or offset spatula around the edge of each cake. Carefully turn ramekins onto a wire rack and gently lift. Cool.

For Frozen Pineapple Treat:

Place 1/2 cup pineapple juice, frozen pineapple, and dairy-free vanilla ice cream in a blender and blend until smooth – do not over blend.

If the mixture is too thick, add 2 tablespoons of pineapple juice at a time.

Scoop onto Pineapple Upside-Down Cake and serve immediately.