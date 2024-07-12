“Descendants: The Rise of Red” Arrives On Disney+, Original Soundtrack Now Available

The highly-anticipated Disney original movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red premiered last night on Disney Channel and is now available to all subscribers of Disney+, and fans can also get in on more musical fun with the release of the official soundtrack.

What’s Happening:

“Red” Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Alex Boniello “So This Is Love” Performed by Brandy and Paolo Montalban “Love Ain't It” Performed by Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Brandy and Malia Baker “What's My Name (Red Version)” Performed by China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall “Fight of Our Lives” Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker “Life Is Sweeter” Performed by Descendants – Cast “Perfect Revenge” Performed by Dara Reneé, Anthony Pyatt, Joshua Colley, Mars and Peder Lindell “Shuffle of Love” Performed by Ruby Rose Turner “Get Your Hands Dirty” Performed by Malia Baker and Morgan Dudley “Life Is Sweeter (Reprise)” Performed by Rita Ora and Kylie Cantrall “Life Is Sweeter (Remix)” Performed by Descendants – Cast “Bad Reputation” Performed by Kylie Cantrall “Descendants: The Rise of Red Score Suite” Performed and Composed by Torin Borrowdale

Descendants: The Rise of Red original soundtrack track list:

