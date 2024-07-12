“Descendants: The Rise of Red” Arrives On Disney+, Original Soundtrack Now Available

The highly-anticipated Disney original movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red premiered last night on Disney Channel and is now available to all subscribers of Disney+, and fans can also get in on more musical fun with the release of the official soundtrack.
- “Red” Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Alex Boniello
- “So This Is Love” Performed by Brandy and Paolo Montalban
- “Love Ain't It” Performed by Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Brandy and Malia Baker
- “What's My Name (Red Version)” Performed by China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall
- “Fight of Our Lives” Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker
- “Life Is Sweeter” Performed by Descendants – Cast
- “Perfect Revenge” Performed by Dara Reneé, Anthony Pyatt, Joshua Colley, Mars and Peder Lindell
- “Shuffle of Love” Performed by Ruby Rose Turner
- “Get Your Hands Dirty” Performed by Malia Baker and Morgan Dudley
- “Life Is Sweeter (Reprise)” Performed by Rita Ora and Kylie Cantrall
- “Life Is Sweeter (Remix)” Performed by Descendants – Cast
- “Bad Reputation” Performed by Kylie Cantrall
- “Descendants: The Rise of Red Score Suite” Performed and Composed by Torin Borrowdale
