Tickets are still available for a special celebration honoring what would have been the 100th birthday of Disney Legend Sam McKim, who passed away over 20 years ago.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are still available for a special celebration of what would have been Disney Legend Sam McKim’s 100th Birthday.

The Sam McKim Centennial will consist of two separate events on two different dates. Each presentation will last approximately 2.5 hours and includes viewing time of the temporary gallery exhibit. The first event will be held on November 10, 2025, at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, CA. The second event is planned for December (a date and location will be announced later). Tickets prices for admission will be announced soon.

This celebration event will feature a presentation from family members of Sam McKim and distinguished guest speakers (some who knew and worked with him closely during his time with Disney), and a temporary gallery exhibit showcasing Sam’s original artwork, including concepts of a few iconic Disney Park attractions and Walt Disney Production movies.

A limited amount of pre-sale merchandise will also be available for this event.

The event will take place on Sunday, Nov 10, 2024 at 2:00 PM to 8:45 PM PST, with two separate events at different times. One at 3:30 PM and one at 5:45 PM, taking place in Santa Ana, California.

For more information and to get tickets, be sure to check out the official site, here.

More About Sam McKim:

Best known to Disney fans today as the creator of the Disneyland Disneyland Paris

It was back In 1953 that Sam (an actor at the time) had to decide between accepting a role in John Ford’s The Long Gray Line or a job with 20th Century Fox making story sketches for films. He accepted the latter, because he had said that “working behind the camera was what [he] really wanted to do.”

or a job with 20th Century Fox making story sketches for films. He accepted the latter, because he had said that “working behind the camera was what [he] really wanted to do.” Sam joined Disney in 1954 after layoffs at Fox, tasked with creating inspirational sketches for Walt’s new theme park, Disneyland.

Among his first sketches was Slue Foot Sue’s Golden Horseshoe Revue in Frontierland. He later contributed to Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, Carousel of Progress, Pirates of the Caribbean Haunted Mansion

Walt also asked Sam to storyboard Disney films. Among his projects were Nikki, Wild Dog of the North, Big Red, Bon Voyage, and The Gnome Mobile . He also developed storyboards for Zorro, the popular television series.

and . He also developed storyboards for the popular television series. Sam also contributed to Florida theme park attractions such as The Hall of Presidents Magic Kingdom Epcot