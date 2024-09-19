Celebrate “International Talk Like A Pirate Day” With A Global Tour Through “Pirates of the Caribbean”

In honor of International Talk Like A Pirate Day, we thought we’d share the pillaging and plundering we’ve experienced from across the globe.

Below you’ll find complete ride footage from four Pirates of the Caribbean attractions across the globe. What a perfect way to celebrate this silly holiday, mateys!

Watch – Magic Kingdom “Pirates of the Caribbean” Full Ride Through:

Watch – Disneyland “Pirates of the Caribbean” Full Ride Through:

Watch – Disneyland Paris “Pirates of the Caribbean” Full Ride Through:

Watch – Shanghai Disneyland “Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure” Full Ride Through:

As an added bonus, for all you proper scallywags, a twenty-minute audio experience from the Pirates of the Caribbean queue at the Magic Kingdom. Part ASMR, part bilge-rat.

Watch – WDW’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” Loading Area SereneLP:

Happy International Talk Like a Pirate Day! Don’t shiver yer timbers too hard!