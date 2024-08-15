Disney Tops TEA’s 2023 Theme Index Report Seeing Significant Growth at EPCOT

Today, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) published its annual Theme Index of estimated attendance for the theme park/attractions industries. As is quite often the norm, Disney is once again topping the list.

“The industry depends on the information and data from the TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index. The trends identified within this study are vital for planning for the future in the cultural attractions and theme park markets. TEA is honored to work with AECOM on this valuable resource.” John Robinett, senior vice president of AECOM’s Economics + Advisory practice: “2023 was really a major turning point for the industry. The pandemic was largely behind us at the start of the year and parks and museums could start focusing on investment plans for the future.”