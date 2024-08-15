Disney Tops TEA’s 2023 Theme Index Report Seeing Significant Growth at EPCOT

Today, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) published its annual Theme Index of estimated attendance for the theme park/attractions industries. As is quite often the norm, Disney is once again topping the list.
What’s Happening:
- The 2023 Theme Index Report marked the first time TEA has adjusted its rankings since 2019 due to the pandemic.
- Disney Experiences has been highlighted as the top theme park operator worldwide and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has been the #1 Most Visited Theme Park Worldwide and in North America for the last 18 years.
- EPCOT saw approximately 2 million more guests in 2023, likely due to the added appeal of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- Other Disney Parks highlights include:
- Disney has 8/Top 10 Most Visited Theme Parks Worldwide
- Disney has 4/Top 5 Most Visited Theme Parks Worldwide and in North America
- Disneyland Park in California Remains the #2 Most Visited Theme Park Worldwide and in North America
- Shanghai Disneyland rose from #10 to #5 in Most Visited Theme Parks Worldwide
- Click here to see the full 2023 Theme Index Report.
What They’re Saying:
- TEA International Board President Melissa Oviedo of B Morrow Productions: “The industry depends on the information and data from the TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index. The trends identified within this study are vital for planning for the future in the cultural attractions and theme park markets. TEA is honored to work with AECOM on this valuable resource.”
- John Robinett, senior vice president of AECOM’s Economics + Advisory practice: “2023 was really a major turning point for the industry. The pandemic was largely behind us at the start of the year and parks and museums could start focusing on investment plans for the future.”
