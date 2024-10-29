Photos: Tour the Recently Opened Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

We offer up a photo tour of both the bakery and restaurant of the controversial Cake Bake Shop.

After a lengthy construction process, The Cake Bake Shop finally opened last week at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn.

What’s Happening:

The Cake Bake Shop officially opened at Walt Disney World

The Gwendolyn Rogers created experience features indulgent cakes and pastries that will blow guests away in both appearance and flavor. Throughout the entire restaurant, guests will find elegant, French-inspired decor that is sure to become a hit with fans.

The Disney’s BoardWalk-located eatery experienced a brief controversy earlier this month when menu pricing was revealed. In the weeks following, The Cake Bake Shop altered their pricing, making the premium offering a bit more reasonable.

After opening last week, we got the chance to take a look inside the restaurant today. Scroll down for plenty of photos from the new restaurant.

The Cake Bake Shop Bakery

We’ll begin with a look at the elegant bakery section of The Cake Bake Shop.

Plenty of delicious baked goods can be found, from cookies to macarons and cake.

Packaged candy and chocolate is also available to purchase.

A number of merchandise items are also available purchase, including keychains, tumblers and apparel.

The Cake Bake Shop Restaurant

The Cake Bake Shop Restaurant, which offers high teas and sit down meals, has also opened next door. The dining experience is estimated to cost between $35-$59.99 per adult. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The elegantly decorated interior is extra festive right now, with some Christmas decorations found throughout as Walt Disney World gets ready to celebrate the holiday season.