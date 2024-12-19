Christmas Arrives Beneath the Surface with Festive Decor Found in The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Festive holiday fun has arrived in all corners of the Walt Disney World Resort, and this even includes the depths of the seas… The Seas with Nemo & Friends, that is! Over at EPCOT, the popular attraction features Seabase, home to a number of fun exhibits where guests can see living sea life in various ways.

As part of the holiday fun, numerous festive decorations have appeared in a few of the tanks throughout Seabase, including gingerbread houses, Santa hats, and a fireplace and chimney with Santa’s legs sticking out of it.

While we don’t know specifics just from seeing them in EPCOT, we do know that Disney and Environmentality and the welfare of these animals is a top priority, so surely these displays are made from materials that are safe for the living creatures of The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

Officially opened in 2007, The Seas with Nemo and Friends took over The Living Seas pavilion at EPCOT. The original pavilion celebrated ocean life, and that theme remains now, though with more characters from Pixar’s 2003 smash hit, Finding Nemo, with later additions representing the 2016 sequel, Finding Dory. While the main draw is a family-friendly omnimover dark ride that serves as a sort of follow-up to the original film, many fans still come to the pavilion just for the large Sea Base aquarium, which debuted as part of The Living Seas in 1986 as the largest saltwater tank in the world at the time.

