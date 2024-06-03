“Reach for the Stars” at Tokyo Disneyland with New Nighttime Projection Show Premiering This September

Tokyo Disneyland’s brand-new nighttime spectacular – the first to feature Marvel characters – is set to be called “Reach for the Stars,” and will debut this September.

What’s Happening:

Making use of Cinderella Castle as a backdrop, “Reach for the Stars” is a nighttime spectacular that brings beloved characters to life as they reach for the stars in pursuit of their dreams, unveiling the limitless possibilities that await them.

The show starts with Cinderella Castle being illuminated after dark, as enchanting and vibrant clouds appear, creating a magnificent castle in the sky. Tinker Bell arrives flying around freely through the air, and guests are guided to a place that feels like a dream, where stories come alive.

Guests will soar alongside beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films such as Toy Story , Big Hero 6 , Up , Dumbo , Hercules , as well as Mary Poppins and more, as they pursue their passions, face their fears, and overcome challenges.

, , , , , as well as and more, as they pursue their passions, face their fears, and overcome challenges. Excitement builds with Super Heroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who will be making their first appearance in an entertainment program at Tokyo Disney Resort, setting the stage for thrilling adventures.

Memorable Disney music will be accompanied by dazzling projections, pyrotechnics and lighting at Cinderella Castle, making guests feel as if they are soaring through the sky alongside magical Disney friends.

Characters said to feature in the 20 minute show include Tinker Bell, Hercules, Dumbo, Mary Poppins, Carl Fredricksen, Aladdin and Jasmine, WALL-E and EVE, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Baymax and more.

“Reach for the Stars” premieres September 20th, 2024 at Tokyo Disneyland.