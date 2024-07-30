Top 5 Disney California Adventure Restaurants You Can’t Miss

The Disneyland Resort is filled with a variety of great dining options, whether you are looking for a quick bite to eat or an upscale table-service experience. We visit Disneyland frequently and have tried all of the dining options it has to offer, and some of our favorites are at Disney California Adventure.

Disney California Adventure is home to popular restaurants like Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Restaurant as well as a wide variety of quick service locations. The best restaurants stand out due to their atmosphere, unique theming, and delicious food. We will share our top 5 favorite Disney California Adventure restaurants you can’t miss, including both our favorite sit-down and counter-service options! These are great ways to escape the crowds for a nice break.

1) Lamplight Lounge in Pixar Pier ranks in the top 3 in our list of the best Disneyland restaurants at the resort. This table-service restaurant features decor celebrating the artistry of Pixar, and it has an incredible outdoor patio that overlooks the water and Pixar Pier. The ambiance of this location is beyond compare, and an especially great spot on the deck is the padded couch-style seating areas with tables in the middle. You can even get a unique view of the World of Color show from Lamplight Lounge’s patio if you time your reservation right!

You can enjoy a great menu of gastropub cuisine at Lamplight Lounge, and some of our favorite options include the Lobster Nachos and Potato Skins, as well as the Avocado Toast and Indulgent French Toast for brunch. The restaurant also offers a great cocktail menu with drinks that have fun names inspired by filmmaking like “The Sequel” and “Over Budget.” This restaurant is even home to the Dole Whip cocktail secret menu drink that fans rave over!

2) Carthay Circle Restaurant is another fantastic table-service restaurant in Disney California Adventure where you can enjoy an upscale dining experience in a beautiful atmosphere inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood. Carthay Circle is based on the original Carthay Circle Theater where Walt Disney’s first feature-length film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, premiered in 1937. This restaurant is a great dining choice if you’re looking to enjoy a fancier meal or are celebrating a special occasion.

The menu at Carthay Circle Restaurant is always incredible, and our favorite option is hands-down the delicious Signature Thick Cut Pork Chop. You can also dine at the Carthay Circle Lounge, which offers some lighter options like the Moroccan Roasted Chicken Meatballs.

3) Pym Test Kitchen is another standout quick-service location at Disney California Adventure located in Avengers Campus. The theming here is really creative, and the premise is that Ant-Man and The Wasp led a team of researchers as they developed a menu of unique foods of all shapes and sizes. The result is some very fun items like the massive Quantum Pretzel and the Not So Little Chicken Sandwich (a huge chicken cutlet on a disproportionately small brioche bun).

Entering Pym Test Kitchen, you’ll see fun decorative touches like the pretzels passing through a quantum tunnel on the ceiling through a conveyor belt, turning huge in the process. The food here can look a bit wacky, but it’s one of our favorite options overall at Disneyland.

4) Smokejumpers Grill is another one of our favorite quick-service options at Disney California Adventure that you’ll find in Grizzly Peak. This location offers a variety of American classics like burgers, salads, and more. We love the Grilled Chicken Salad and the Chipotle BBQ Bacon Double Cheeseburger, and we consider the seasonal milkshakes offered here to be some of the best overall Disneyland foods. This is a great option to mobile order from for a filling meal, whether you’re looking for breakfast or an easy lunch or dinner.

5) While the limited-time Festival Marketplaces across Disney California Adventure are not technically a “restaurant,” they have a big presence throughout the year during special events offering some creative, can’t-miss menu items.

You’re always bound to find a new favorite at these marketplaces during each celebration like Lunar New Year, the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival, and the Disney Festival of Holidays. At each festival, Disney will bring back some returning favorites, like the Beef Brisket Slider at the Disney Festival of Holidays, and introduce new options that win over visitors like the Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron at the most recent Lunar New Year celebration. This is always a great go-to option for meals while festivals are running, and you can get a Sip and Savor Pass to try multiple Marketplace offerings.

You can see our full guide to the best Disney California Adventure restaurants for more details and our recommendations on the best dining experiences you can enjoy at the park.

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.