Top 5 Tips for Bringing Toddlers to Disneyland

Disneyland is a magical place to visit for guests of every age, and toddlers can have a great time as they enjoy the various rides, character-meet-and-greets, and entertainment offered at the parks. There is a lot for toddlers to do and see at Disneyland, and witnessing their first encounters with Disney characters and attractions can make for some really special memories.

There are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind if you are traveling with toddlers at Disneyland. These tips will cover the best rides you’ll want to prioritize, ideas on what to bring to the parks to get through the day, and more that you’ll want to consider.

1. Know and prioritize the best toddler-friendly attractions at Disneyland. There are a lot of attractions with no height requirement that toddlers can enjoy during their trip, but some options stand out due to their dazzling visuals, lack of scary elements, and gentle nature.

Some of the best choices for toddlers like “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Alice in Wonderland are all located in Fantasyland. If you’re traveling with a toddler, we recommend prioritizing these attractions with our Disneyland morning strategy to get on all of these rides in the morning before the lines get longer and the weather gets hotter in the afternoons. Toddlers will also have a blast in Toontown, where they can explore multiple play areas like Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard, CenTOONial Park, and Donald’s Duck Pond.

2. Bring some snacks for your toddler to tide them over between meals. A great way to keep hunger at bay between bigger meals is to bring some smaller snacks like string cheese, yogurt packets, applesauce, etc. with you into the parks. All of these snacks are healthy, lightweight, and can be easily kept cold in a small cooler. See our full list of Disney snacks we recommend for some ideas on what to pack.

If you don’t want to bring food with you, you’ll also find plenty of options like mango slices, mini Babybel cheese, grapes, etc. at the fruit stands around the parks that will make for a quick and healthy snack.

3. Make time for an afternoon break. While we recommend doing this during any trip, it’s especially important with toddlers to avoid any meltdowns, as they can easily become overstimulated or tired. If you’ve already gotten on a lot of attractions in the morning, you can enjoy a slower pace in the afternoon and carve out some time to go back to your hotel to put your toddler down for a short nap. If you prefer not to leave the parks, you can find a quiet place for them to rest in their strollers.

4. Dress your toddler in breathable fabrics and pack some extra clothes. To make sure they stay comfortable during a long day at the parks, dress your toddler in breathable fabrics that are soft on their skin to avoid irritation and overheating. Especially if you’re visiting during a warmer time of the year like summer or are planning on spending some time playing in the sun at Toontown, make sure they have a good hat that will shield their face from the sun. It’s also never a bad idea to pack some extra clothes in case your toddler spills some food or gets wet playing at Donald Duck’s Pond. See our full Disneyland packing list for other considerations on what to wear and bring to the parks.

5. Utilize Rider Switch for rides your toddler isn’t able to experience. If you’ve gone on several of the toddler-friendly rides and are feeling like experiencing some of your favorite attractions with a height requirement, you can use Rider Switch.

Rider Switch allows caregivers to take turns waiting with the child who cannot experience a certain attraction. One caregiver will wait with the child that isn’t riding, then they will be able to go on the ride without needing to wait in line again as they trade off supervision duties with the other caregiver. Using Rider Switch, you can still get your thrill ride fix when visiting Disneyland with toddlers. See our full guide to Rider Switch at Disneyland for everything you need to know! This is especially helpful when the crowds at Disneyland are high.

You can see our full guide to Disneyland with toddlers for more tips and details on the rides and experiences they will enjoy.

