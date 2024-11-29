Top Five Secret Things to Do at Disneyland

You might not know that beyond the typical park experience at Disneyland, there are several hidden gem experiences you can enjoy. Many Disneyland visitors are not aware of these smaller activities and unique experiences that can be easily overlooked.

Below, will share five of the coolest secret things you can do at Disneyland that you might not have known about!

1) Try secret menu items at Lamplight Lounge. Lamplight Lounge, one of the best Disneyland restaurants, offers a fun selection of cocktails on its normal menu, but you can also order from a secret menu of drinks that has carried over from the previous Cove Bar. There is a variety of fun and colorful drinks offered here like The Funwheel, Neverland Tea, the Sea Witch, the Zombie, and more. A particularly popular secret menu drink that is a more recent secret menu addition is the boozy Dole Whip which you can get a shot or a cocktail over ice.

If you’re not a fan of lobster, you can also order Lamplight Lounge’s famous Lobster Nachos with chicken or steak instead as another Disneyland secret menu item.

2) Visit Walt Disney’s apartment. You can take advantage of the rare opportunity to visit Walt Disney’s apartment above the Town Square Fire Station as part of a special guided tour of Main Street U.S.A. This apartment, themed to the Victorian era, served as a private space for Walt and his family. The lamp in the window you can see from the outside is kept lit to signify Walt’s spirit living on at Disneyland.

Whether you’re a Disney history fan or celebrating a special occasion, Walt’s Main Street Story Tour is a unique and memorable activity beyond the typical park experience. The 90-minute experience includes a walking tour of Main Street U.S.A., the rare opportunity to go inside Walt’s apartment, refreshments, and PhotoPass photos with complimentary digital downloads.

3) Take hotel fitness classes in the parks. There are various fitness classes offered that offer a unique way to experience the parks outside of normal hours. For example, the Disney California Adventure speedwalking class takes you through different parts of the park like Grizzly Peak, Avengers Campus, Cars Land, and more.

You can enjoy unique experiences like Yoga in the Redwood Creek, Paddleboard Fitness at the Disneyland Hotel, Sunrise Yoga in Disneyland Park for guests of the Disneyland Resort Hotels, and more! You can see more about the fitness classes at Disneyland and our reviews here.

4) Watch World of Color from a unique perspective. World of Color is always a must-see nighttime spectacular no matter how you see it, but if you have already enjoyed the show in its traditional format, there are some other unique ways you can view it!

Hotel guests staying at the Grand Californian can enjoy a unique perspective on the show from a special sixth-floor deck overlooking the park. Or, you can time your reservation at Lamplight Lounge around a showing of World of Color and get an up-close view of the projection screens and programmed fountains from the waterfront dining area. It can also be a fun experience to ride the Incredicoaster while the show is happening to see the colors as you zoom by!

5) Watch the Cars Land lighting at sunset. An iconic moment from the Cars film is recreated every sunset at Disney California Adventure! In Cars Land at sunset each evening, the neon sights of Radiator Springs are lit up to the song “Sh-Boom” (“Life Could Be a Dream”).

You’ll get a great view of this in front of Cozy Cone Motel or Flo’s V8 Cafe as the lights turn on throughout the land. During the seasonal celebrations at the parks, the song will be “I Put a Spell on You” for Halloween and “Winter Wonderland” for Christmas. This is one of the coolest moments of the day that you won’t want to miss!

You can see our full article on all of the secret things to do at Disneyland beyond the typical park day that could end up being highlights of your trip and don’t miss the ongoing Cyber Monday Disneyland deals and Cyber Monday Disney World deals.

