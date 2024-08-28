Walt Disney World Hosting Parade Celebrating the Lake Mary Little League Team at Magic Kingdom

The Lake Mary Little League team will be celebrating its Little League World Series Championship with a parade at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

The Lake Mary Little League team will celebrate the Little League World Series Championship with a parade at Magic Kingdom

Thousands of guests will wave and cheer as the team parades down Main Street, U.S.A.

The parade will take place on Thursday August 29th at 1:30 p.m.

Lake Mary is the first Florida team to win the Little League Baseball World Series. They defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 during their game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on August 25th.

Congratulations to the Lake Mary Little League team!

Planning a Trip?:

