25 Contestants Revealed for the 10th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con

The 25 talented designers competing in the 10th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Her Universe, the groundbreaking fashion brand known for its innovative designs inspired by pop culture, has unveiled the 25 talented designers who will showcase their creations at this year's highly anticipated 10th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show.
- Scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 25th beginning at 6:00 p.m. during San Diego Comic-Con, the event promises to be a celebration of creativity and fandom like never before.
- Each designer has been carefully selected for their talent to blend fandom with fashion. They will unveil their one-of-a-kind creations to an expected standing-room-only crowd.
The Designers
Allyson Vaughan
- Hometown: San Diego, CA
- Instagram: @vaughan_illustrations
Angela Fenn Gleason
- Hometown: Sandy Creek, NY
- Instagram: @thegeekfashionweek
Anna Cash-Mitchell
- Hometown: Golden, CO
- Instagram: @StudioACM
Bunny Jones
- Hometown: Southern CA
- Instagram: @dustbunnycouture
Caitlin Beards
- Hometown: Randolph, NJ
- Instagram: @LadyAvaDesigns
Candice Miller
- Hometown: Louisa County, VA
- Instagram: @candicedunlapmiller
Cat Gravereaux
- Hometown: Fort Edwards, NY
- Instagram: @kyasarin.cosplay
Christine Geiger
- Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
- Instagram: @GeigerUppercut
Domonique “Dom Diva” Battle-Baber
- Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
- Instagram: @domdivadoesit
Duy Truong
- Hometown: Orlando, FL
- Instagram: @CafeDeDuy
Emma “Emma Joy” Neuweiler
- Hometown: Cornelius, OR
- Instagram: @hunnie_bunnie_bee
Heather Smith
- Hometown: Denton, TX
- Instagram: @geekanista5
Jen Tan
- Hometown: Big Bear, CA
- Instagram: @mrsfett87
Jennifer “Miami Falcón” Falcón
- Hometown: Southern FL
- Instagram: @pinupmiami
Katie Strube
- Hometown: Orlando, FL
- Instagram: @Kstroobz
Lea Gifford
- Hometown: Reno, NV
- Instagram: @themoraltimelady
Lisa Truong
- Hometown: Eastvale, CA
- Instagram: @supreme_leader_honeypot
Lynleigh Sato
- Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
- Instagram: @lynleighsato
Mandy McLean Couch
- Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
- Instagram: @defiantly_mandy
Margaret Kidwell
- Hometown: Republic, WA
- Instagram: @madgical.creations
Sam Strickland
- Hometown: Winter Garden, FL
- Instagram: @unoriginalsam85
Sean Quinn
- Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
- Instagram: @qfacepaint
Terence Johnson
- Instagram: @terencebjohnson
Teresa E Craven
- Hometown: San Diego, CA
Instagram: @teresa.e.craven
Wes Jenkins
- Hometown: Orlando, FL
- Instagram: @artofwesjenkins
- Two winners will be selected, one selected by the audience and one selected by renowned individuals such as Rachel Petterson and Raeven K, winners of the 2023 Her Universe Fashion Show, Robin Motts, SVP of Hot Topic Merchandising, Vivienne Medrano, creator of Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, and Robert Best, VP of Barbie Product Design at Mattel.
- The Her Universe Fashion Show has become a staple event for fans of all ages, offering a platform for aspiring designers to gain recognition within the industry and an opportunity to design a fashion collection for Her Universe.
- As previously announced the 2024 Her Universe Fashion Show will be hosted by Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott.
- The theme will celebrate decades of fashion, innovation, and geek couture as Mattel approaches its 80th anniversary with a special emphasis on 65 years of Barbie and an immersive lobby experience celebrating 35 years of Polly Pocket.
- Audience members will be wowed with incredible fashion, performances, and special giveaways.
