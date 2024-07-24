25 Contestants Revealed for the 10th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con

The 25 talented designers competing in the 10th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Her Universe, the groundbreaking fashion brand known for its innovative designs inspired by pop culture, has unveiled the 25 talented designers who will showcase their creations at this year's highly anticipated 10th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show.

Scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 25th beginning at 6:00 p.m. during San Diego Comic-Con, the event promises to be a celebration of creativity and fandom like never before.

Each designer has been carefully selected for their talent to blend fandom with fashion. They will unveil their one-of-a-kind creations to an expected standing-room-only crowd.

The Designers

Allyson Vaughan

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Instagram: @vaughan_illustrations

Angela Fenn Gleason

Hometown: Sandy Creek, NY

Instagram: @thegeekfashionweek

Anna Cash-Mitchell

Bunny Jones

Hometown: Southern CA

Instagram: @dustbunnycouture

Caitlin Beards

Candice Miller

Hometown: Louisa County, VA

Instagram: @candicedunlapmiller

Cat Gravereaux

Hometown: Fort Edwards, NY

Instagram: @kyasarin.cosplay

Christine Geiger

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Instagram: @GeigerUppercut

Domonique “Dom Diva” Battle-Baber

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Instagram: @domdivadoesit

Duy Truong

Emma “Emma Joy” Neuweiler

Heather Smith

Jen Tan

Hometown: Big Bear, CA

Instagram: @mrsfett87

Jennifer “Miami Falcón” Falcón

Hometown: Southern FL

Instagram: @pinupmiami

Katie Strube

Lea Gifford

Lisa Truong

Lynleigh Sato

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Instagram: @lynleighsato

Mandy McLean Couch

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Instagram: @defiantly_mandy

Margaret Kidwell

Sam Strickland

Hometown: Winter Garden, FL

Instagram: @unoriginalsam85

Sean Quinn

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Instagram: @qfacepaint

Terence Johnson

Teresa E Craven

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Instagram: @teresa.e.craven

Wes Jenkins

Two winners will be selected, one selected by the audience and one selected by renowned individuals such as Rachel Petterson and Raeven K, winners of the 2023 Her Universe Fashion Show, Robin Motts, SVP of Hot Topic Merchandising, Vivienne Medrano, creator of Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss , and Robert Best, VP of Barbie Product Design at Mattel.

and , and Robert Best, VP of Barbie Product Design at Mattel. The Her Universe Fashion Show has become a staple event for fans of all ages, offering a platform for aspiring designers to gain recognition within the industry and an opportunity to design a fashion collection for Her Universe.

As previously announced the 2024 Her Universe Fashion Show will be hosted by Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott.

The theme will celebrate decades of fashion, innovation, and geek couture as Mattel approaches its 80th anniversary with a special emphasis on 65 years of Barbie and an immersive lobby experience celebrating 35 years of Polly Pocket.

Audience members will be wowed with incredible fashion, performances, and special giveaways.