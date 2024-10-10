Announcement Trailer for “Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles” Debuts

The announcement trailer for Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles has been released.

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is set to launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on January 23rd, 2025.

Aspyr Media has released the announcement trailer below.

Originally launched in 2000, prepare to battle your way across legendary settings from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace .

. Whether you're fighting to reclaim the Theed Palace from the Trade Federation or battle numerous battle droids, destroyer droids, and lethal assassins, one must possess the skill and precision characteristic of a Jedi to succeed.

In Jedi Power Battles, the Force is at your fingertips.

Grab your lightsaber and slice through foes in dynamic, side-scrolling arcade gameplay.

The game features iconic characters from the prequel trilogy, such as Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Padmé Amidala, Captain Panaka, Plo Koon, Adi Gallia, and Qui-Gon Jinn.

New Features in Celebration of 25 Years:

Lightsaber Toggle:

Returning players who recall each Jedi wielding a unique lightsaber color may also remember that these sabers did not always align with their appearances in the films.

The initial version of the game featured Mace Windu wielding a blue Lightsaber.

This update introduces a toggle feature enabling users to switch between the renowned purple lightsaber and the traditional blue lightsaber. This also extended to the classic saber colors of Ki-Adi Mundi, Plo Koon, and Adi Gallia.

Secret Characters:

All secret characters and levels are available at the beginning.

Enjoy the complete game immediately, as all original secret characters and levels are accessible, enabling you to immerse yourself in the action without any waiting time.

They have also added 13 new playable characters to the original lineup.

You can find the Rifle Droid, Staff Tusken Raider, Ishi Tib, and Weequa, with additional character announcements prior to launch day.

Gameplay Improvements and Expanded Game Modes:

You’ll find gameplay enhancements and the introduction of additional game modes.

They upgraded the character models, environments, and game modes in line with the expanded post-PlayStation release while maintaining aspects of the original PlayStation UI.

Experience smoother jumps, improved balance, and new main menu artwork that elevates your gameplay beyond all of the original versions of the game.

They have also incorporated in-game UI toggle options to enhance customization, and have reintroduced Vs Mode and Training Mode from the expanded post-PlayStation release, thereby enriching your gameplay experience with added depth and variety.

Classic Couch Co-Op:

The traditional couch co-op experience allows players to engage in the complete 10-level campaign, as well as extra bonus mini-games, alongside a friend in local co-op mode.

Collaborating with a partner to defeat numerous enemies is an essential aspect of the Jedi Power Battles experience, and it has returned.

Cheat Codes:

Cheat codes and unlockable features include classic options such as Big Head Mode, Big Foot Mode, and Lightsaber cheats, all available for players to access.

Furthermore, players can unlock character progressions, including combos and stats, by attaining high scores.

Also, for the first time, the Loader Droid Boss can be played through a cheat code.

