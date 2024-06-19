Baseball Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays Passes Away at the Age of 93

All over, fans are remembering baseball legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who passed away on June 18th at the age of 93.

What's Happening:

Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away at the age of 93.

His son Michael Mays said in a statement, “My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

Disney Parks also shared a photo with the caption, “Remembering baseball legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays.”

During his time playing baseball, he hit a total of 660 home runs and was a member of the 3000-hit club.

He also won batting titles, four home run titles, and four stolen base titles while ranking among the all-time leaders in wins above replacement.

Mays ranks third among position players with 156.2 bWAR, just behind Babe Ruth (162.8) and Barry Bonds (162.1).