Save Up To 55% on Tickets with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island’s 4th of July Sale

Summer is here, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are celebrating with the biggest and best sale of the year.

What’s Happening:

During the Tampa park’s 4th of July Sale, guests can save up to 55% off Tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes.

This summer, there are lots of new and fun ways to enjoy all that Busch Gardens Tampa has to offer, including the return of Summer Nights and the debut of the all-new Red, White & Brews event.

Plus, guests can beat the heat with the premier of the park’s all-new ice show, Rhythm of Nature, in the Moroccan Palace Theater and relax with the fan-favorite return of free beer.

And, get ready to drop into fun-filled twists and turns when the all-new Phoenix Rising

At Adventure Island, Tampa’s Island paradise, guests are invited to experience the all-new Castaway Falls, featuring over 100+ interactive aquatic elements set within a tropical landscape.

Plus, guests can splash all day and into the night with the return of Island Nights featuring extended park hours until 8:00 p.m. every Friday in June and July.

Busch Gardens Fun Cards provide guests with park admission through December 31st, 2024, for one low price, at $82.99, or guests can grab a two-park Fun Card on sale now and for a limited time for $109.99.

For even more unbeatable benefits, guests can purchase a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Adventure Island Annual Pass for as low as $12.75 a month and get unlimited access to each respective park for 12 months.

Pass Members also enjoy added benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to exclusive Pass Member Lounge, invites to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and much more.

What They’re Saying:

Stewart Clark, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island: "Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are thrilled to offer our guests the biggest and best sale of the year. It's the perfect opportunity for families and thrill-seekers alike to experience the excitement and adventure our parks have to offer at an unbeatable value.”