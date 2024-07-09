Release Date and Teaser Revealed for Hulu Original Series “Dance Moms: A New Era”

The official teaser has been released for Hulu Original Dance Moms: A New Era, premiering on August 7th. This ten episode series is a reboot of the popular show Dance Moms.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has released a teaser for the Hulu Original series Dance Moms: A New Era.
- Dance Moms: A New Era is a reboot of the ever so popular Dance Moms. This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new drama.
- The series will premiere on August 7th.
- Check out the teaser below.
Dance Moms: A New Era Synopsis:
- Dance Moms: A New Era is a reboot of the ever so popular Dance Moms. This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new mama drama.
- Introducing beloved dance coach, Glo Hampton, who wants to take her students and prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level – competing nationally every week.
- But the road to glory won’t be an easy one. Coach Glo must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist.
- Will Glo and her dance team persevere amidst the dramatics?
Credits:
- Dance Moms: A New Era is produced by the A+E Factual Studios group for Hulu and Lifetime.
- The project is helmed by original series Executive Producer Bryan Stinson, alongside Sharon Scott, Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Allie Breslin and Natalie Feldman who serve as executive producers from A+E Factual Studios.
- Kimberly Chessler and Brie Miranda Bryant executive produce from Lifetime.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com