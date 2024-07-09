Release Date and Teaser Revealed for Hulu Original Series “Dance Moms: A New Era”

The official teaser has been released for Hulu Original Dance Moms: A New Era, premiering on August 7th. This ten episode series is a reboot of the popular show Dance Moms.

What's Happening:

Hulu has released a teaser for the Hulu Original series Dance Moms: A New Era .

Dance Moms: A New Era is a reboot of the ever so popular Dance Moms. This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new drama.

is a reboot of the ever so popular Dance Moms. This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new drama. The series will premiere on August 7th.

Check out the teaser below.

Dance Moms: A New Era Synopsis:

Dance Moms: A New Era is a reboot of the ever so popular Dance Moms . This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new mama drama.

Introducing beloved dance coach, Glo Hampton, who wants to take her students and prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level – competing nationally every week.

But the road to glory won’t be an easy one. Coach Glo must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist.

Will Glo and her dance team persevere amidst the dramatics?

Credits:

Dance Moms: A New Era is produced by the A+E Factual Studios group for Hulu and Lifetime.

is produced by the A+E Factual Studios group for Hulu and Lifetime. The project is helmed by original series Executive Producer Bryan Stinson, alongside Sharon Scott, Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Allie Breslin and Natalie Feldman who serve as executive producers from A+E Factual Studios.

Kimberly Chessler and Brie Miranda Bryant executive produce from Lifetime.

