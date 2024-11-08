Give Kids The World Village Hosting Festive Events Throughout Holiday Season to Benefit Amazing Cause

Give Kids The World Village is inviting guests into their whimsical world for holiday events like none other, while also raising funds for their incredible organization.

What’s Happening:

Those living in or visiting Central Florida can spend the evening surrounded by festive lights in an immersive whimsical village, all while helping benefit a great organization.

This holiday season, Give Kids The World Village is opening their facility for special holiday-themed events, welcoming guests to evenings of holiday fun while also raising money for their cause.

The first of these events takes place tomorrow, November 9th – the Give Kids The World Holiday Soiree.

The village promises an enchanting night of fun, fundraising, and good old-fashioned holiday cheer, which also includes: A plated dinner. Live entertainment featuring nostalgic holiday favorites. Live and silent auctions. And much more!

The night culminates in a festive party on the Village’s Avenue of Angels, where those in attendance dance and mingle amidst the glittering lights and dazzling décor.

Individual tickets, tables, and VIP packages are available for this event, and can be found at the official site, here.

Can’t make it to that event? Don’t worry, there are other ways you can help this holiday season, with more events taking place throughout the holidays.

These include: Festive Favorites: An Evening of Movies and Music – a festive night of family fun, holiday movies and live musical performances. You will not want to miss this night at the Village as it is draped with a million holiday lights and the sounds of cheerful, festive music fills the air. Tickets available here Holiday VIP Tours – Experience the enchanting Village – all decked out for the holidays! VIP tours are hosted by those who know Give Kids The World the best! Kick off the night with a festive dessert party followed by an exclusive, intimate glimpse of the magic at the Village. Tickets are available here. Holiday Party with a Purpose – Bring your office holiday party, family gathering, neighborhood get-together or friendmas celebration by hosting a party at the village that makes a difference in the lives of children with critical illnesses and their families. Immerse yourself in the wonder and whimsy of the Village during a festive event customized to your tastes, style and budget. More information on these very special offerings can be found by reaching out



Ice Cream For Breakfast with Santa – Happening this holiday season, this is the perfect way to kick off the festive season. Join for a make-your-own ice cream sundae station, holiday crafts, Village attractions, mini golf, and a lively dance party! Tickets can be found here

Once attending any of these events, you can get your hands on some festive merchandise as well, all benefitting Give Kids The World! Take a look at some of it in the pictures below. .

About Give Kids The World Village:

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Florida, that provides week-long, cost-free wish vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world who want to visit Central Florida.

A stay at the Village consists of one transformative week where wish families laugh, play, and create priceless memories together away from hospital visits and medical procedures. It's a magical week of "YES" where wish kids can experience the simple joys of childhood, and where families can recapture some of the precious moments that may have been missed due to illness.

Since 1986, Give Kids The World Village has welcomed more than 188,000 families from all 50 states and 77 countries. The Village is made possible by the support of generous donors and community partners, as well as thousands of passionate volunteers – who donate their time and talent making wishes come true.

In 1989, the gates of Give Kids The World Village opened. Over time, the Village has expanded to an 89-acre resort with 166 villa accommodations, unique entertainment attractions, whimsical venues, and fun activities for children of all abilities.