“Bluey,” “Miraculous,” and “Donkey Hodie” Costumes Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, but there’s still time to find the perfect costume for trick-or-treating. There are so many options that it can sometimes feel overwhelming. But with costumes available from three of the most popular kids shows around, there’s something for every child and family member. Today, we’re looking at costume ideas from Bluey, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, and Donkey Hodie.

Bluey Halloween Costumes

Mom, Dad, Bluey, and Bingo make a perfect Halloween costume for kids and parents. It’s easy for parents to dress up with simplified Chili and Bandit costumes from Target while kids go all out in a full costume from head to toe. There’s even an adaptive costume available!

Toddler Bluey & Bingo Halloween Costume Jumpsuit – $25 at Target

Now the littlest fans can dress up as Bluey and Bingo! Each of these super cute ensembles boast a shiny blue for Bluey or orange for Bingo velvet jumpsuit complete with detachable tail and intricate back spot detailing, perfectly mirroring their favorite character’s appearance. The costume also features a character headpiece with irresistibly soft felt ears and a convenient front closure for easy wear.

Adult Bandit & Chili Halloween Costume Accessory Kit – $25 at Target

Now moms and dads can dress up Bluey-style with these super cool accessory kits that include dimensional Laplander hat adorned with Bandit or Chili’s character art and signature spots. There’s also a clip-on tail that easily attaches to clothing for added authenticity. The accessories can be paired with the Chili, Bluey, or Bingo costumes for a coordinated family ensemble. One size fits most adults.

Toddler Bluey Adaptive Halloween Costume – $35 at Target

Featuring a velvet minky hooded jumpsuit with character ears and art on the hood with arm sleeve, abdominal and pant inseam openings for easy entry and adaptability so all Bluey fans can embrace the Halloween spirit. Available in size 12-18 months and 2T – 4T, online at Target.com only.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Costumes

Streaming in the US on Disney+ and airing on Disney Channel, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has captured the world by storm. Kids can dress up as their favorite heroes from this superhero adventure series set in Paris.

Kids Ladybug Costume – $39.99 at Spirit Halloween

Featuring Ladybug's signature red and black jumpsuit with attached gloves – so fans can be suited up and ready to save Paris.

Kids Cat Noir Costume – $39.99 at Spirit Halloween

The costume package includes the black jumpsuit with generous stretch and a front zipper closure, ear headband, eye mask with elastic back, detachable belt, and tail and gloves.

Kids Lady Noire Costume – $39.99 at Spirit Halloween

This sleek costume includes a black jumpsuit with vibrant green accents and an eye-catching paw print at the waist. A pair of black cat ears with bright green trim pair perfectly with a black eye mask.

Kids Ladybug Wig – $16.99 at Spirit Halloween

Ladybug superheroes can complete their look with the signature blue pigtails and red ribbons — just like their favorite “she-ro.”

Ladybug Crossbody Satchel – $19.99 at Spirit Halloween

To plus up the Ladybug look, with or without the costume, is the Miraculous Ladybug Crossbody Satchel. It’s adjustable and features a zipper closure.

Donkey Hodie Costume

The hit PBS KIDS series from Fred Rogers Productions was inrpised by the world of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Now kids can galavant through the land of Someplace Else with this adorable Donkey Hodie costume!

Donkey Hodie Toddler Costume – $42.79 at Target

This adorable Halloween dress up set from Rubies enables fans of the popular PBS KIDS puppet show from Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures transform into their favorite character. The bright yellow Donkey Hodie jumpsuit comes with matching booties, hood and headpiece.

