Hulu to Release Season 3 of FX’s “The Bear” Earlier Than Planned

Hulu will deliver Season 3 of FX’s The Bear a few hours early this Wednesday.

Hulu is set to drop all 10 episodes of FX’s Emmy Award-winning series, The Bear , a few hours early.

, a few hours early. Streamers can get ready to grab their remote controls on Wednesday, June 26th at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT, precisely three hours ahead of the originally intended release.

Dive Into Season Three

, viewers get to follow the lives of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The season promises new heights of drama as our protagonists labor to turn their humble beef stand, The Bear, into a top-notch dining establishment. But staying in business is a daily struggle.

Season 3 will see the crew grow and push each of its members to break their boundaries. In such a fast-paced, ever-changing industry, keeping up with the competition and overcoming new challenges is tough, reminding the crew that every moment counts in the restaurant business.