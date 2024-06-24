Hulu to Release Season 3 of FX’s “The Bear” Earlier Than Planned

Hulu will deliver Season 3 of FX’s The Bear a few hours early this Wednesday.
Early Access to New Season of FX's The Bear on Hulu
- Hulu is set to drop all 10 episodes of FX’s Emmy Award-winning series, The Bear, a few hours early.
- Streamers can get ready to grab their remote controls on Wednesday, June 26th at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT, precisely three hours ahead of the originally intended release.
- Internationally, Disney+ will follow a similar rollout schedule. Viewers in territories including the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Egypt, and some selected Middle Eastern countries can expect to access all 10 episodes simultaneously. However, the launch of the much-awaited third season in other territories will occur at a later date.
Dive Into Season Three
- In the third installment of The Bear, viewers get to follow the lives of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).
- The season promises new heights of drama as our protagonists labor to turn their humble beef stand, The Bear, into a top-notch dining establishment. But staying in business is a daily struggle.
- Season 3 will see the crew grow and push each of its members to break their boundaries. In such a fast-paced, ever-changing industry, keeping up with the competition and overcoming new challenges is tough, reminding the crew that every moment counts in the restaurant business.
