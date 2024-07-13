Jee Young Han Upped to Series Regular for Second Season of Onyx Collective’s “UnPrisoned”

After recurring in season one of UnPrisoned, Jee Young Han has been upped to a series regular for the second season of the Onyx Collective series on Hulu, according to Deadline.

Jee Young Han plays Esti Nelson, the foster sister of Kerry Washington’s Paige, who was adopted at age 4 from a Korean orphanage by Paige’s foster parents.

The actress appeared in six episodes of the first season of UnPrisoned , but will now be a regular in the upcoming second season.

The actress appeared in six episodes of the first season of UnPrisoned, but will now be a regular in the upcoming second season.

follows a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist, social media influencer and single mom, Paige Alexander (Washington), whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad, Edwin Alexander (Delroy Lindo), gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. In the upcoming second season, the Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

The cast includes: Kerry Washington as “Paige” Delroy Lindo as “Edwin” Faly Rakotohavana as “Finn” Marque Richardson as “Mal” Jordyn McIntosh as “Little Paige” Jee Young Han as “Esti”

All eight episodes of UnPrisoned Season 2 premiere Wednesday July 17th on Hulu.