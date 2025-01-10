Sixth Season of Hit Series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” to Arrive on Disney Channel Later This Month

Great. Now that theme song is stuck in my head.

The highly-anticipated sixth season of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is set to debut on Disney Channel and Disney XD later this month.

What’s Happening:

The highly-anticipated sixth season of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir will make its world premiere in the U.S. on Saturday, January 25, 2025, with Disney Channel and Disney XD airing the episodes in simulcast at 11am ET/PT.

Miraculous follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to save their city of Paris from unexpected villains.

The global sensation celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025, and the Miraculous universe continues to captivate audiences through its CG-animated television series, TV Event specials, feature film, and digital content, as well as consumer products, gaming, live events, and more.

Season six introduces a bold new chapter in the Miraculous saga chronicling the double lives of Marinette and Adrien, two seemingly ordinary teenagers who transform into secret superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to protect their city of Paris.

Marinette and Adrian navigate a deepening relationship filled with life-altering revelations and unforeseen challenges, while their superhero alter egos must confront their most formidable adversary yet.

Set against the backdrop of a revitalized, eco-friendly Paris, the season introduces cutting-edge visuals, paired with an all-new narrative arc, elevating the beloved series to new creative heights.

Seasons six and seven of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir are produced in collaboration with Disney Branded Television, Brazil's Globosat, Italy's KidsMe, and France's TF1. Season seven is currently in production, set to launch in 2026.

Miraculous has become a digital sensation with 41B+ views on YouTube, 250 million downloads of Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir – The Official Game app, and over 750 million+ plays on Roblox.

Miraculous is the winner of 40 awards including Best Animated Series in the Kids Programming category at the 2023 Kidscreen Awards.

What They’re Saying:

Maria Doolan, Head of Content Partnerships and Distribution at Miraculous Corp.: "The launch of season six coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Miraculous brand and promises an exciting new chapter in the franchise. This season features characters who have grown and evolved with refreshed visuals that capture their development, and a bold new storyline weaves together themes of courage and self-belief that continue to resonate with fans of all ages. Disney has been instrumental in bringing Miraculous to a global audience, and we’re thrilled to share this exciting milestone with viewers worldwide.”