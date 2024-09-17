Paley Museum To Host Special Evening With Quinta Brunson Ahead Of “Abbott Elementary” Fourth Season

Guests and Members are being invited to the Paley Museum in New York City for a special evening with Quinta Brunson, celebrating the fourth season of her acclaimed series, Abbott Elementary.

What’s Happening:

The Paley Museum is inviting guests and members to enjoy a special evening with the creator and star of ABC Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson.

Quinta Brunson. Guests and members will also be treated to an exclusive look at the fourth season premiere of the hit sitcom, while the Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe winner discusses more about what’s coming in the fourth season.

The event is slated to take place on October 8th at 6:30 PM at the Paley Museum in New York City. Paley Members can get their tickets now (if Partner Level or above) for $32.00

Paley Supporting, Family, and Individual Member presale opens on Thursday, September 19th at Noon (ET).

The general public can get their tickets ($40.00) when the public sale begins on Friday, September 20th, at Noon (ET).

All tickets can be purchased at the official site, here

More About Abbott Elementary:

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do – even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.