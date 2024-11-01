Ravensburger Launches New Star Wars Products Including First Ever Licensed Marble Run

Ravensburger has announced a number of Star Wars products that will launch this fall, including the first ever licensed version of the GraviTrax Marble Run line, all now available in North America.

Ravensburger is bringing the epic fun of Star Wars with two launches this fall, including the first-ever licensed version of Marble Run by GraviTrax.

The Star Wars Death Star Marble Run by GraviTrax will be available exclusively at Target in the United States, and specialty stores in Canada.

The other product, the Star Wars Hyperspace Puzzle Collection will be available on Amazon in December.

Star Wars Death Star Marble Run by GraviTrax

In Star Wars Death Star Marble Run by GraviTrax, fans can recreate the Battle of Yavin from Star Wars: A New Hope in stunning detail using expertly crafted GraviTrax elements and components.

in stunning detail using expertly crafted GraviTrax elements and components. This marble run set features a 35-inch Death Star-shaped marble run area, X-wing and TIE-fighter embellishments, and Millennium Falcon and Star Destroyer run levels. Each marble is engraved with artwork inspired by legendary Star Wars characters like Darth Vader, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker.

GraviTrax tile designs mimic the Death Star’s surface with curves, crosses, and junctions, offering a one-of-a-kind marble run experience. Add a challenge with the new Rotating Slide element, guiding marbles in any direction.

Ages 8+ / $79.99 USD / Available Exclusively at Target

Ravensburger Gravitrax Star Wars Death Star Action Set – : Target

The Star Wars Hyperspace Puzzle Collection

The Star Wars Hyperspace Puzzle Collection offers three puzzles that celebrate epic moments from Ahsoka , The Mandalorian , and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary.

and in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary. Each puzzle design highlights legendary characters in 500-piece, large-format puzzles and also include an exclusive 9 x 11.5″ poster of the puzzle art.

Ages 12+ / $23.99 MSRP / Available on Amazon in December 2024

