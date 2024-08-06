Searchlight Pictures’ “Kinds of Kindness“ Coming Soon to Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD

Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness will be available soon on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.

What’s Happening:

Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness arrives on digital retailer platforms on August 27 and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 8.

arrives on digital retailer platforms on August 27 and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 8. There will be exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus features and deleted scenes.

Bonus Features:

Featurette:

It Takes All Kinds: The Vision of Kinds of Kindness – Join cast and crew for a behind-the-scenes look at this unique triptych story written by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. See how the sets, costumes, cinematography and music amplify the film's themes, and discover — maybe — what RMF stands for.

Deleted Scenes:

Robert ignores the SatNav

Liz isn't recognised

Kinds of Kindness Synopsis:

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Cast:

Emma Stone as Rita / Liz / Emily

Jesse Plemons as Robert / Daniel / Andrew

Willem Dafoe as Raymond / George / Omi

Margaret Qualley as Vivian / Martha / Rebecca / Ruth

Hong Chau as Sarah / Sharon / Aka

Joe Alywn as Collectibles Appraiser / Passenger / Joseph

Mamoudou Athie as Will / Neil / Morgue Nurse

Hunter Schafer as Anna