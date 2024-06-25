Snow White Cafe Closes Its Doors in Hollywood After Nearly 80 Years

According to the LA Times, Snow White Cafe in Hollywood closed its doors after being open for nearly 80 years.
What's Happening:
- Snow White Cafe in Hollywood, a Disney-themed bar and restaurant, has closed its doors after nearly 80 years of operation. They first opened in 1946 by friends of Walt Disney's.
- In a post by Vintage Los Angeles called Goodbye Snow White, they picture what appears to be the inside of the restaurant, with the walls and floors stripped with debris all around.
- The Snow White mural is also nowhere to be seen.
- The phone number for the restaurant has also appeared to be disconnected, and the Instagram page has been removed.
- Many have commented on Facebook posts, sharing their sadness that this restaurant may be gone for good saying, “Very sad,” and “Every time I was in that area I stopped in. The artwork, the mural, the history … it survived for decades. And that’s amazing for Hollywood. I will miss it.”
