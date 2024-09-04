Speakers Announced for Legends Panel at IAAPA Expo Taking Place This November

Speakers for the Legends Panel at IAAPA Expo have been announced taking place this November.

What’s Happening:

The Legends Panel at IAAPA Expo will be taking place November 20th from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

This panel is part of the 2024 IAAPA Expo, which is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from November 18th through the 22nd.

This is the 22nd year of the Legends Panel, moderated and curated by Bob Rogers, CEO and Chairman of BRC Imagination Arts.

These panelists are successful in their field and will offer very impactful and candid conversations.

This year’s panel features three extraordinary talents who embody Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words: “Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

Panelists:

Bob Rogers

Bob Rogers is now the CEO/Chairman of BRC Imagination Arts and the Founder, Moderator, and Curator of The Legends Panel, but he got his start as a magician at Disneyland

He received many honors throughout his career, including being inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame, earning the Thea Lifetime Achievement Award, and garnering two Oscar nominations.

Bob Weis:

Bob Weis has had a successful career over four decades as an Imagineer and is now president of Walt Disney Imagineering.

From all over the world, he has designed experiences for some of the most iconic Disney projects. This includes rides, resorts, cruise ships, and more.

You can learn more in his latest book, Dream Chasing: My Four Decades of Success and Failure with Walt Disney Imagineering .

. Currently he is writing TWELVE DISNEY PARKS: Treasures from the Marty Sklar Archives of Walt Disney Imagineering, set to be released in June of next year.

Margaret Chandra Kerrison:

Margaret Chandra Kerrison was born in Indonesia and raised in Singapore. Her successful career spans over 16 years of writing and creating narratives in TV, film, games, and more, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

As a former BRC-er and a former Disney Imagineer she has lots of wisdom to give as a speaker and creative visor.

She is also the author of two books, Immersive Storytelling for Real and Imagined Worlds: A Writer’s Guide and Reimagined Worlds: Narrative Placemaking for People, Play, and Purpose, with a third book, The Art of Immersive Storytelling: Strategies from the Gaming World, due to be out early next year.

Joe Pine:

Joe Pine, along with James Gilmore, is the author of the widely acclaimed book The Experience Economy, which has achieved best-seller status and is appreciated by readers and businesses globally, translated into over a dozen languages.

Pine is a renowned author, speaker, and management consultant for both Fortune 500 companies and emerging start-ups.

He is cofounder of Strategic Horizons LLP, a thinking studio dedicated to helping businesses design new ways of adding value to their economic offerings.

He plans during the panel to include descriptions of his next book, The Transformation Economy, due out in the fall of 2025.

About IAPPA:

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAPPA) is the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions.

The association was founded in 1918 and includes members who are industry professionals in the fields of amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, zoos, science centers, museums, and more — plus the manufacturers and suppliers for these operations.

IAPPA is headquartered in Orlando, Florida but also has offices around the world, including in Brussels and Hong Kong.