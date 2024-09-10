Lacey Chabert Talks About Launching Hallmark+ with Her Unscripted Party Planning Series “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert”

Hallmark Channel is known for telling heartwarming scripted stories, but with today’s launch of the new streaming service Hallmark+, the brand expands into the world of unscripted television, offering fans a real-life connection to the values they cherish. The first unscripted launch title, which debuted with the service, is Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, which perfectly aligns with Hallmark's goal to bring their signature warmth, kindness, and positivity to the world. As Hallmark Media CEO Mike Perry explained when the platform was announced at a recent TCA press conference, Hallmark+ is designed to “expand the storytelling” and offer viewers an even deeper engagement with the brand’s ethos. This show, led by longtime Hallmark star Lacey Chabert, is a perfect fit, bringing the aspirational Hallmark lifestyle into reality.

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert follows the Hallmark star and her team of professional party planners as they plan and execute epic surprise parties, honoring special people who are making a positive impact in their communities. “We’re celebrating unsung heroes,” said executive producer Gena McCarthy. The application process was conducted through submissions from friends and family of the community helper featured in each episode. “We were overwhelmed with selections and people submitting them because people are so passionate about having their mother, their sister, their friend, their charity director finally receive the spotlight. In our show, not only do those people [get celebrated], but their charities also get a lot of love and attention, which makes us happy.”

Like Hallmark's fan-favorite movies, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert is infused with the signature warmth and positivity that has made the brand a household name. Lacey Chabert herself reflected on the familiar yet real-life version of the stories Hallmark fans have come to love. “I think we get to see it’s almost the Hallmark lifestyle and the real-life version of what we represent in these movies now with our viewers,” Chabert shared. The unscripted format of the show doesn’t stray from Hallmark’s core values but rather amplifies them, giving viewers a heartfelt look into the lives of those who truly embody kindness and selflessness.

Lacey Chabert’s personal passion for DIY projects is central to the show’s charm. Known for her love of throwing thoughtful, handmade parties, Chabert brings that same creative spirit to the series. “I’ve always wanted to do a show where I get to throw these amazing parties because it’s something I love doing in real life,” she explained. This do-it-yourself approach adds a personal touch to each celebration, making the events not only a reflection of the honoree’s life but also a testament to Chabert’s love for creating memorable, customized experiences. “We got to make that show, and it's such a blessing… It's been an incredible journey.”

For Lacey, the experience of hosting Celebrations has been an emotional and rewarding journey. She spoke about the deep connections she formed with the honorees and the joy of celebrating their work. “Every time was a rewarding experience and so joyful. And I can’t wait for people to watch the show,” Chabert shared. Getting to meet these heroes and share their stories has been a fulfilling extension of the work she’s done on Hallmark’s scripted projects, only now the joy and goodness are grounded in real people’s lives.

Through Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, Hallmark+ brings the brand’s uplifting messages of love, gratitude, and community into a reality-based format, making the aspirational world of Hallmark accessible and tangible to viewers everywhere. Celebrations with Lacey Chabert is part of the exclusive content available now only on Hallmark+, a destination that also features the series adaptation of The Chicken Sisters, the latest film in Jodie Sweetin’s The Jane Mysteries series, and the first installment of the new rom-com trilogy Love on the Danube (the second film is coming September 19th). Visit HallmarkPlus.com to learn more about the new platform, including information on free trials and subscription plans.