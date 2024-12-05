TV Review: “Paris Has Fallen” Expands the “Has Fallen” Universe with Grit and Intrigue

The Has Fallen franchise, which began with Olympus Has Fallen in 2013, expands to television with Paris Has Fallen, making its U.S. debut on Friday, December 6th, on Hulu. As the title suggests, the eight-episode series is set in France. But unlike London Has Fallen, Gerard Butler’s Mike Banning isn’t in on the action this time around (Butler does, however, have a producer credit on the series). And in that regard, Paris Has Fallen may prove itself to have a similar barrier to entry from other action films that have strived to entertain a TV audience, with recent failures including Disney’s National Treasure: Edge of History and CBS’ True Lies.

The series begins with a high-profile embassy event disrupted by a violent attack led by Jacob Pearce (Sean Harris), a scarred and vengeful former French Foreign Legion officer. Pearce’s mission is personal: he seeks revenge on corrupt officials who betrayed him during his service in Afghanistan. Vincent Taleb (Tewfik Jallab), a French protection officer, and MI6 operative Zara Taylor (Ritu Arya) team up to thwart Pearce’s escalating attacks, uncovering a web of conspiracy and betrayal within their own ranks.

The long-form storytelling allows for a deeper dive into the characters’ backstories and motivations. Unlike the films, which prioritized action over character development, Paris Has Fallen balances its high-octane sequences with moments that explore the personal lives of its protagonists, including Zara’s relationship with her girlfriend Freja (Ana Ularu) and Vincent’s ties to France’s political elite. It’s a bit of a slow burn, and it definitely feels more episodic than fans likely anticipated.

Tewfik Jallab and Ritu Arya anchor the series with their strong performances. Jallab portrays Vincent as a determined and resourceful protector, effortlessly switching between English and French as he navigates political and personal challenges. Arya’s Zara is equally compelling, blending sharp wit, deadly combat skills, and emotional depth. Her inventive use of a high heel as a weapon and her martial arts expertise bring a refreshing energy to the series. However, the standout performance is Sean Harris as Jacob Pearce. Harris brings a chilling intensity to the role, making Pearce one of the franchise’s most memorable villains. His quiet menace, layered with a tragic backstory, elevates the series beyond a typical action thriller.

Fans of the Has Fallen films will find much to enjoy, though the series doesn’t completely reinvent the genre. The absence of Gerard Butler’s Mike Banning might disappoint some, but the new leads more than hold their own. The series excels in its character work and action sequences, but it occasionally stumbles with predictable plotting and moments of implausibility. What sets Paris Has Fallen apart from similar series like 24 is its commitment to showcasing creative, visceral action while maintaining the franchise’s signature intensity. Its exploration of the antagonist’s motivations adds depth, though some elements of the conspiracy feel contrived.

Paris Has Fallen successfully expands the Has Fallen universe, delivering a thrilling, action-packed series that balances character-driven drama with pulse-pounding spectacle. Though it doesn’t break new ground, and the pacing often feels slow, the series offers enough intrigue and intensity to keep viewers engaged.

I give Paris Has Fallen 3.5 out of 5 stars.

All 8 episodes of Paris Has Fallen premiere in the U.S. on Friday, December 6th, on Hulu.