World Lacrosse Extends Media Rights Agreement With ESPN Covering the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships

What’s Happening:

World Lacrosse has officially announced the extension of its media rights agreement with ESPN for the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships.

This is scheduled to take place from September 20th through 29th in Utica, New York.

This agreement marks the inaugural broadcast of the WL Box Championships on ESPN platforms.

ESPN platforms will showcase 26 key games from the dual men’s and women’s championships in the United States. This will include the gold medal doubleheader on ESPN2.

Two more games will be broadcast live in the U.S. on ESPNU, while 22 games will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

In Canada, TSN platforms will offer the same 26 games.

ESPN will also broaden its coverage to include Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The upcoming 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships will feature the first-ever women’s box lacrosse world championship alongside the men’s championship that has been contested since 2003.

There will be 133 games played across the two championships, and the remaining 107 matches will be available to stream on WL TV.

What They’re Saying:

World Lacrosse CEO Jim Scherr said: “We are excited to continue our collaboration with ESPN, a global leader in sports media. This agreement elevates the profile of our sport, and will bring the excitement and intensity of box lacrosse to new audiences. The 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships promises to be a landmark event, and with our comprehensive coverage, fans will have an unparalleled opportunity to engage with lacrosse on the world stage.”