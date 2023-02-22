New Poster Released for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian”

The Mandalorian fans are counting down the days till the new season starts streaming on Disney+ on March 1. A new character poster featuring the Mandalorian and the adorable Grogu has been released.

What's Happening:

There has been a new character poster released for Season 3 of The Mandalorian , coming to Disney+ on March 1.

, coming to Disney+ on March 1. Grogu fans will love how this extremely popular character is featured on the poster while being held by the Mandalorian.

About The Mandalorian:

The third season of the American television series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.

It is part of the Star Wars franchise, set after the events of Return of the Jedi.