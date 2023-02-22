New Poster Released for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian”

The Mandalorian fans are counting down the days till the new season starts streaming on Disney+ on March 1. A new character poster featuring the Mandalorian and the adorable Grogu has been released.
What's Happening:
- There has been a new character poster released for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, coming to Disney+ on March 1.
- Grogu fans will love how this extremely popular character is featured on the poster while being held by the Mandalorian.
About The Mandalorian:
- The third season of the American television series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.
- It is part of the Star Wars franchise, set after the events of Return of the Jedi.