“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for July 5th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 132 – July 5th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

shopDisney Unveils 2023 Ornament Collection During Christmas in July Celebration

We’ve officially made it past Halfway to the Holidays, so that means it's time to celebrate Christmas in July! shopDisney is kicking off the festivities with an assortment of Sketchbook ornaments that will delight fans of all ages.

Cinderella nuiMO and Movie Inspired Outfit Now Available at shopDisney

Another Disney Princess is about to join the Disney nuiMO family and we’re anxiously awaiting her arrival though it might take a bit because her transport is a pumpkin carriage! At long last, Cinderella will be available as a Disney nuiMO and we can’t wait to welcome her to our collection.

shopDisney to Serves Up Disney Munchlings Classic Couplings Collection

The Disney Munchlings line is on a roll and that means more adorable food-inspired micro plush are headed our way! Guests will soon be able to shop the new wave of scented plush themed to Classic Couplings. We have no idea what the pairings will be, but we can imagine they’ll be delicious!

Aladdin-Inspired Doll and New Fashion Packs Join the Disney ily 4EVER Collection

It’s fun to imagine life as a Disney Prince or Princess and it’s even better when those classic styles get a modern upgrade for today’s fans. The Disney ily 4EVER line of dolls and accessories are designed with current toy trends, and feature clothing and accessories inspired by Disney Princesses.

"Peter Pan" Funko Soda 6-Pack with Loungefly Cooler Bag Available Now Exclusively at Funko

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda, or in this case an amazing 6-pack! Funko and Loungefly are presenting an exclusive limited edition Peter Pan series that comes with six characters and a charming cooler pack!

Disney100 Special Moments Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

Many items in the new Disney100 Special Moments Collection have arrived at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs as well as shopDisney! This assortment is inspired by music and showcases characters from films, shorts and Disney Parks attractions.

Disney100: Citizen Previews Enchanting New "Cinderella" Timepiece

As the Walt Disney Company celebrates their 100th anniversary, we Disney fans are enjoying all of the commemorative merchandise to mark this moment in time. Citizen is continuing their Disney100 series with a gorgeous Cinderella timepiece that’s practically a “dream come true.”

Disney100: Mattel Creations Recreates Iconic Movie Scene with New Alice In Wonderland Doll

The Disney100 celebration is going strong and fans can commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company in a variety of exciting ways such as with Mattel’s Creations dolls. This month they’re welcoming Alice from Alice in Wonderland to the Disney100 line and she’s bringing her friend the White Rabbit along for the ride.

Photos / Video – “Rogers: The Musical” Merchandise Arrives at Disney California Adventure

The Disneyland Resort is hosting a special preview of Rogers: The Musical today, and with that, we got our first look at some of the merchandise available for the all-new show at Disney California Adventure.

Happy Hugs Teddy Indiana Jones Gift Set Ride in to Build-A-Bear

Indiana Jones is back for one more adventure and before he retires for good, he’s making a stop at Build-A-Bear! A new Happy Hugs Teddy Gift Set inspired by the iconic archeologist is available online and yes it comes with a faux leather jacket, whip, and fedora.

Target Exclusive Darth Vader (Duel’s End) and Commander Appo Figures Join the Black Series This Fall

Are you ready to revisit the world of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Hasbro is diving back into the Disney+ story about the legendary Jedi with two new action figures for The Black Series line. Darth Vader and Commander Appo take the spotlight this time and will be available exclusively at Target this fall.

Channel the Dark Side with Darth Vader Ear Headband Coming Soon to shopDisney

This summer, bring the power of the Dark Side to your Disney wardrobe with a stylish Ear Headband inspired by Darth Vader. While we can’t guarantee you’ll be granted the ability to use the Force when you wear these Ears, we’re certain they’ll make you look awesome.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Special Moments and Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-seventh week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and includes new Disney100 designs from the Special Moments collection.

Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Collection Sprouts at shopDisney

This summer Marvel fans can tap into their comic roots as they spend time with none other than sentient alien tree, Groot! shopDisney has shared a preview of their upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Collection which features the adorable superhero in his youthful phase.

Go Wild With the Disney Animal Prints Collection from shopDisney

Live on the wild side this year as you express your Disney fandom with a new Animal Prints Collection from shopDisney! The jungles, forests, deserts, and oceans of the world are full of magnificent creatures that have often served as the inspiration for Disney stories. Now they’re inspiring a new line of apparel that’s perfect for summer.

Pretty, Pearlized Starbucks Tumblers Celebrate the Best Parts of Disney Parks

Staying hydrated all year long is important, but especially so in the hot summer months. Fortunately, Starbucks and shopDisney are making it easy to keep yourself refreshed while showing off your Disney style thanks to a new series of colorful tumblers.

Mickey and Friends Figures with Stretchable Arms Now Available at Disneyland

These figures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy feature a classic look similar to their appearance in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The main difference here is the stretchable arm feature.

UCC Distributing Reveals Exclusive Disney Items Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con returns to the San Diego Convention Center from July 20th–23rd, and one of the hottest booths for years belongs to UCC Distributing. The SDCC Unofficial Blog has shared what Disney items will be available exclusively at the UCC Distributing booth.

Disney100: LEGO Cinderella Castle Set Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

Disney fans have been absolutely obsessed with the Disney100 celebration and who could blame them? The year long festivities are all about new experiences, vintage collectibles, magic and nostalgia. All of this is captured across special merchandise offerings like the Disney100 LEGO Cinderella Castle set.

Shop New Back to School Essentials at shopDisney Starting July 5th

Summer has just started but over at shopDisney, they’re already thinking about Back to School! There’s no better time to start planning for the school year and with this range of seasonal essentials, students will have a blast adding a bit of Disney magic to their daily routine.

shopDisney Conjure Multiversal Madness with the Scarlet Witch Loungefly Mini Backpack

Wanda Maximoff is coming back! Well more accurately, the Scarlet Witch Loungefly mini backpack is coming to shopDisney and we’re delighting in her anticipated return. The popular bag quickly sold out last fall, but if you missed your chance then you’ll have another starting on July 3rd.

Hasbro Teases New Star Wars HasLab Vintage Collection Project with Cryptic Tweet in Aurebesh

This morning, Hasbro tweeted out a cryptic message that has Star Wars fans wondering what big announcement might be coming from the popular toy company and its HasLab crowdfunding platform for larger, more experimental toys.

*Special thanks to Luke Manning, Mike Celestino, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!