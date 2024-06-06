SeaWorld Orlando Giving Out a Free Gift To Guests For World Oceans Day

In celebration of World Oceans Day and the One-Year Anniversary of SeaWorld Coral Rescue Center, SeaWorld Orlando is giving guests a free eco-friendly gift.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando announced that they will be giving out free reusable utensils in an ecologically conscious celebration of World Oceans Day and the one-year anniversary of the SeaWorld Coral Rescue Center.

On Saturday June 8th, the first 1,000 guests to visit the Waterfront Shops at the park will receive the SeaWorld Rescue branded utensil kit.

In a continuation of their initiative to eliminate single use plastics, the reusable and biodegradable utensil set is the latest effort by the park to combat environmental contamination. SeaWorld was one of the first theme parks in the US to eliminate single-use plastic bags and straws.

The SeaWorld Coral Rescue Center opened last year and has provided guests with a unique opportunity to observe and interact with coral biologists. The center is a sanctuary for at-risk Florida corals. In line with SeaWorld’s mission of ocean preservation, guests get to view living coral and learn about how they can help to improve ocean health. Housing 15 different species of coral, the diversity and mission of the center is crucial to SeaWorld’s commitment to sea creatures and their homes.