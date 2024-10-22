Dollywood to Celebrate Milestone 40th Season in 2025 with New Entertainment Offerings and Returning Festivals

Having opened in 1986, Dollywood is set to celebrate its 40th season in 2025, and the park has announced a slew of new offerings for the year.
- The 2025 fun at Dollywood begins with Season Passholder Preview Day, which is set for Friday, March 14th.
- Running from Memorial Day through the end of summer, a new 40th anniversary show will highlight moments from guest-favorite shows during the park’s illustrious history of entertainment offerings.
- Additionally, a new drone and fireworks show honoring the 40th anniversary season takes place as part of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, and a new opening ceremony will occur at the beginning of each operating day during the 2025 season.
- The Imagination Playhouse, which features plays based on books from Dolly’s Imagination Library, becomes a permanent fixture this season, offering its much-loved shows for younger guests from March through the end of September.
- The theater will offer a rotation of playhouse favorites guests have enjoyed through the years. During Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, new story time and character meet & greets are part of the Imagination Playhouse experience.
- “Heartsong: The Movie” will be remastered and relocated to the Dreamsong Theater, which is part of The Dolly Parton Experience. “Heartsong: The Movie” will run in conjunction with “Heidi Parton’s Kin & Friends.”
- The Country Fair area of the park will see some updates next year, becoming Candy Corn Country during the Harvest Festival and Peppermint Valley during Smoky Mountain Christmas.
- Dollywood’s popular seasonal events will return in 2025, including:
- I Will Always Love You Music Festival – March 15th-April 13th.
- Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival – April 18th-June 8th
- Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City – June 14th-August 3rd
- Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana – September 12th-October 27th
- Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana – November 1st-January 4th
- 2025 Season Passes are now available alongside more information at Dollywood.com.
