Dollywood Shares Quick Look at New Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort

Dollywood has shared a sneak peek at the lobby area of the new Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, currently in preview stays ahead of its grand opening on November 3rd.

What’s Happening:

Dollywood has taken to social media to show off their newest hotel, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, which is now open for previews ahead of their grand opening in November.

The video shared by Dollywood showcases the grand lobby of Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and heading back to the giant atrium window that showcases some beautiful mountain views.

The video also showcases the exterior of the hotel at the porte cochere, as well as the front desk as well as a glimpse of what is sure to become the hotel’s signature piece – a giant four story stone fireplace in the lobby.

It has been a while, but it feels like only yesterday that we got a sneak peek at the new resort during a hard hat tour

Tucked away in a beautiful cove in the rolling foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort is a well-appointed resort that features a variety of accommodations and amenities. Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort is designed to bring that intangible feeling to life, honor everything that makes the Smokies special, and invite you to experience the wonders of finding your own heartsong.

The resort features 302 rooms and suites, which also include family suites and hospitality rooms designed for small groups.

Those staying at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort can use the epic new pool complex, a unique cove event lawn with family gathering spaces, and an acoustics music room inspired by Dolly herself. They can also enjoy priority park access to Dollywood, complimentary Dollywood Time Saver Pass, and complimentary Door-to-Door transportation between Dollywood, Dollywood Splash Country (when available), and the resort.

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort is adjacent to the award-winning Dollywood Theme Park, Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park, and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, all approximately 30 miles from Knoxville’s airport, and about 10 miles from the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Preview stays are currently taking place at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, with a grand opening set for November 3rd, 2023.