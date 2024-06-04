Photos: Give Kids The World Village Unveils The “Most Magical Sanitation Truck”

This morning, Give Kids The World Village unveiled Celebration Sanitation Services’ most magical sanitation truck – a truck wrapped with the brightly-colored storybook designs and whimsical branding of Give Kids The World Village.

We were invited out to Give Kids The World Village – an 89-acre nonprofit resort in Kissimmee that provides children and their families with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost – this morning to check out the unveiling of this special truck.

Designed to generate awareness and support for Give Kids The World, the truck wrapping is part of Trash Talk Tuesday, a fun, hands-on experience in which Celebration Sanitation Services trucks visit the Village each week to educate wish children and families about recycling and provide memorable trash truck experiences such as working the levers to dump recycling cans into the truck. Other activities include color-the-trash-truck t-shirts and more.

About Celebration Sanitation:

Celebration Sanitation was created specifically for the residents of Celebration, FL, and has been providing solid waste, recycling and yard debris removal since 2006. The company is family owned, with a focus on providing a small town feel and highly personalized service experience that puts customers first.

