Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights Introduces Highly Themed New Menu Items Celebrating Each House

As we get closer to the official launch of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Orlando Resort, we’re getting a look at many of the specialty menu and beverage items that are coming to the special event at Universal Studios Florida.

Many carts and kiosks will have specialty items, plus the popular Twisted Taters and Pizza Fries are also slated to return for this event. Take a look at what’s in store at specialty kiosks throughout the park, themed to this year’s terrifying haunted houses, plus a special shake over at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen located outside of the park gates.

A Quiet Place Kiosk

Wooden Board Eclair – spicy dark chocolate pastry cream filled eclair dipped in chocolate ganache with a chocolate “plank” (Vegetarian)

Millbrook’s Baked Beans – Quietly cooked baked beans with mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, and a cornbread muffin

Abbott’s Farm Corn Chowder – creamy stew with shrimp, corn, and vegetables.

Raining Blood – Old Forester bourbon, broVo Spirits Lucky falernum, DeKruyper Creme de Cassis, Blackberry Syrup, lemon juice, and a hint of smoked sea salt.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Kiosk

Mini Stay-Puft S’More -Mini Stay-Puft marshmallow man, with chocolate bar and graham cracker

Slimer’s Korean Corndog – Korean cheese dog with Fritos, coated with Cheetos powder, ghost pepper spice, sage derby cheese and mozzarella

The Frozen Death Chill – Korean corndog-dipped mint cheesecake with Bugles and glitter (vegetarian)

Class-V Concoction – New Amsterdam

Garraka’s Icy Breath – Honeydew syrup, lime juice, blue curacao, elderflower syrup, marshmallow. (vegetarian)

Insidious: The Further Kiosk

The Red Door – potato onion filled handpie (vegan)

Eggs in the Further – jalapeno brioche “egg in the hole” with shakshouka and feta cheese. (Vegetarian)

“Last Key” Pop – red velvet cake pop with chocolate key (vegetarian)

Veil of Shadows – White Claw black cherry vodka, DeKruyper Creme de Cassis, blackberry syrup, pineapple juice, sour mix and a black licorice candy veil

Beyond the Veil – pineapple juice, citrus sour mix, blackberry syrup, and black licorice candy veil.

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines Kiosk

The Bride’s Cake – Chocolate coated three-tier vanilla cake with raspberry jam

Forbidden Falafel – crispy falafel with tomato cucumber salad and tzatziki, inside a warm pita (vegetarian)

In the Fog Fish ‘n Chips – crispy beer battered cod nuggets, malt vinegar aioli and pub fries.

Sarcophagus Spiced Cider – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, New Amsterdam vodka, Liquid Alchemist Tamarindo syrup, lime and orange juices.

Slaughter Sinema 2 Kiosk

Summer Camp Dog – deep fried all beef Nathan’s Hot Dog topped with Tostitos nacho cheese, baked beans, pepper relish, and Doritos crumble.

Ropa Vieja Walking Taco – Doritos, Ropa Vieja, salsa roja, lettuce, sour cream, and monterey jack cheese.

Vegan Walking Taco – Fritos, vegan chili, vegan sour cream, lettuce, diablo sauce, and vegan cheddar cheese. (Vegan)

Rocks from Hell – Crispy Jalapeno and cheddar cheese stuffed “lumps of coal” (vegetarian)

Sinema Popcorn – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavored popcorn (vegetarian)

Shirley Black – Cathead Vodka raspberry, Rothman & Winter Orchard Cherry liqueur, tart cherry syrup, lemon juice, blueberry popping boba, and Sprite

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America Kiosk

Heart Beet Tostada – red beet tartare with hummus, vegan feta, and watercress on a crispy tortilla (vegan)

Spinal Column Pinchos – grilled chicken tenders with red chimichurri

Pork Carniceria – slow roasted mojo pork, mole sauce, tortilla

Chocolate Tres Leches – milk soaked chocolate cake with whipped topping and canela

Depredadora – Misguided Spirits Silver Rum, Cappelletti ‘Mazurra’ Aperitivo, mango syrup, pineapple and lime juices, Disco Inferno bitters and pomegranate seeds.

Triplets of Terror Kiosk

Say “Cheese” Burger – All beef patty on a cheese bun with American cheese, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle aioli.

Bloody Goody Bag – crispy chicken chunks with fries, pepper onion mix and specialty sauce

Slashed Siblings Sweet Sampler – Bubblegum mousse balloon, funfetti cupcake, and a chocolate cheese cake cone trio

3 Daughters Brewing Flight – 6 oz serving of each of 3 Daughters Brewing Beach Blonde Ale, Florida Orange IPA, and Rod Bender Amber Ale

3 Daughters Brewing A Wake Coffee Blonde

3 Daughters Brewing Florida Orange IPA

3 Daughters Brewing Rod Bender Amber Ale

Mr. Sweet’s Candy Factory

Poison Apple – Caramel Mousse with an apple filling and streusel cake

African Lentil and Potato Sambusa Coffin – lentils and potatoes entombed in a vegan pie dough.

Cyclops Cup – frozen peanut butter cup with candy eyeball

Sour Cherry Lemonade Boba – popping lychee boba with sour cherry, gummies, with whipped topping and Sprite.

Goblin’s Feast Kiosk

Harissa BBQ Turkey Wing – crispy turkey wing coated with spicy bbq sauce

Pumpkin Guts – butternut squash and zucchini noodles with pumpkin seeds and vegan butter inside an acorn squash (Vegan)

Goblin Pie – baked mini apple pie with cinnamon sugar and a raspberry jam

Ghoul Juice – Myers Dark Rum, Bols cherry brandy, simple syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters and Peychaud’s bitters.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

Dia De Los Muertos Shake – Chocolate chilli ice cream shake, topped with cinnamon streusel, edible marigolds, and a chocolate sugar cookie skull.

Note: Toothsome Chocolate Emporium is located outside of Universal Studios Florida at Universal CityWalk, Halloween Horror Nights admission is not required to enjoy this offering.