Friend and partner of Laughing Place, MEI and Mouse Fan Travel have earned some high praise and recognition from Celebrity Cruise Line, earning their prestigious West Region Account of their year at their 2024 Top Travel Agency Awards.

This accolade honors MEI-Travel's dedication to exceptional travel planning and its contributions to the growth and success of Celebrity Cruises over the past year.

MEI / Mouse Fan Travel

Operating with the highest degree of integrity, MEI / Mouse Fan Travel

Celebrity Cruises, renowned for delivering elevated, premium vacation experiences at sea, launched several exciting new ventures in 2024.

Innovations included the introduction of the "Nothing Comes Close" brand positioning, first sailings to Perfect Day at CocoCay, the debut of Celebrity Edge in Alaska, and the inaugural departures from Port Canaveral.

These milestones were supported extensively by MEI and Mouse Fan Travel

While this celebrates their achievement with Celebrity Cruises, we know our readers are probably more interested in a cruise with Disney Cruise Line

After all, for over 20 years, MEI / Mouse Fan Travel

Their dedication to quality service, genuine client care, and strong relationships with trusted travel partners worldwide solidifies their position as leaders in the travel industry.

What They’re Saying:

Beci Mahnken, President & CEO at MEI-Travel: "Being recognized as the West Region Account of the Year is an incredible honor. It reflects our team's commitment to delivering unforgettable travel experiences, supporting our clients with genuine care, and building strong relationships with our industry partners. We’re excited to continue our successful partnership with Celebrity Cruises and to make more travel dreams come true."