Universal Studios Singapore Shares Details and Concept Art for Illumination’s Minion Land

Universal Studios Singapore has revealed details and concept art for Illumination’s Minion Land, their immersive new land inspired by Illumination’s beloved Despicable Me and Minions franchise.

What’s Happening:

The highly anticipated land will feature multiple rides, including Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and an all-new carousel exclusive to Universal Studios Singapore, Buggie Boogie, which features dance music remixed by the Minions, as well as a variety of themed retail and dining experiences.

The land will be divided into three distinct areas: Minion Marketplace, Gru's Neighbourhood, and Super Silly Fun Land.

Minion Marketplace:

Here in this charming marketplace, the Minions have found unique ways to fully express their creativity through the colorful storefronts. Minion Marketplace is the one-stop location to shop all things Minions including themed sweet treats and merchandise: Sweet Surrender – Topped with a giant jawbreaker vending machine – and the mischievous Minions – this candy-themed store features a diverse selection of Minion-themed apparel, plush toys, homeware, confections, and other fun souvenirs. Pop Store – What happens when you infuse Minions with modern design and street-art style? The Pop Store. Guests can get the latest fashion items and trendiest styles with a Minion twist. Fun Store – It is accessories and toys galore at this toy shop run by the beloved Minions.



Gru’s Neighbourhood:

Adjacent to Minion Marketplace is Gru’s Neighbourhood, where the former supervillain now lives with his family – Lucy, and the girls, Margo, Edith, and Agnes. Beneath their home lies Gru’s Lab and his loyal horde of Minions, who are beginning to take over the streets!

Guests can look forward to the wildly popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction here. Despicable Me Minion Mayhem – This immersive motion simulator ride brings guests on an unpredictable ride through Gru’s super villain laboratory as they are transformed into Minions for his latest scheme. Joined by Gru, the girls, and the mischievous Minions, guests can look forward to heartwarming and humorous family fun for all.



Super Silly Fun Land:

Super Silly Fun Land, the seaside carnival from Despicable Me, is right across the street from Minion Marketplace and Gru’s Neighbourhood. The place where Gru and the girls had their momentous Fun Day is made even more joyful with the Minions adding their own mischievous spin. Guests can enjoy fun rides and games as well as indulge in deliciously themed food in a colorful venue complete with sweeping views of the lagoon.

Buggie Boogie – The first-ever Minion dance party-themed carousel makes its debut at Universal Studios Singapore! Guests can hop aboard a fleet of space bugs and silly creatures and boogie to popular songs that have been remixed by the Minions, helmed by DJ Carl.

– The first-ever Minion dance party-themed carousel makes its debut at Universal Studios Singapore! Guests can hop aboard a fleet of space bugs and silly creatures and boogie to popular songs that have been remixed by the Minions, helmed by DJ Carl. Silly Swirly – Guests can take off in uniquely styled ride vehicles and spin and soar through the sky while catching views of Super Silly Fun Land and the lagoon.

– Guests can take off in uniquely styled ride vehicles and spin and soar through the sky while catching views of Super Silly Fun Land and the lagoon. Super Hungry Food Stand – This all-new restaurant unique to Universal Studios Singapore is the larger-than-film version of the waterfront snack stand from Despicable Me.

– This all-new restaurant unique to Universal Studios Singapore is the larger-than-film version of the waterfront snack stand from Despicable Me. Pop-A-Nana – Popcorn’s never been so much fun! Guests can stop by this snack kiosk for Minion-inspired popcorn flavors.

– Popcorn’s never been so much fun! Guests can stop by this snack kiosk for Minion-inspired popcorn flavors. Space Killer – At this game booth modeled after the "Super Silly Space Killer" arcade game in Despicable Me, guests can try and beat the odds to win prizes like Fluffy, Agnes’ plush unicorn.

– At this game booth modeled after the "Super Silly Space Killer" arcade game in Despicable Me, guests can try and beat the odds to win prizes like Fluffy, Agnes’ plush unicorn. Ba-Na-Na CaBaNa! – The game is flippin' bananas – to earn a reward from the Minions. More surprises await in Minion Land, including fun photo opportunities with the Minions such as a

courtyard fountain where the Minions are making mischief yet again!

What They’re Saying:

Ms Lee Shi Ruh, President of RWS: “We are thrilled to bring Illumination’s Minion Land to Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa and transport fans in Southeast Asia into the world of Illumination’s globally popular Despicable Me franchise. With its exciting lineup of attractions, retail, and dining – some of which are exclusive to Universal Studios Singapore – Minion Land is poised to be a popular draw for both local and overseas visitors alike. We look forward to continuing to raise the bar in entertainment with our range of world-class attractions at RWS.”

Page Thompson, President of New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences: "We are delighted for guests to experience Illumination's Minion Land at yet another Universal destination around the world – Universal Studios Singapore. The Minions are such well-loved characters and this newest land builds on the incredible storytelling from the Despicable Me and Minions franchises, brought to life in an exciting, immersive theme park setting. Guests are going to love this new addition."