Photos: LEGOLAND Guests Leave Their Mark On Park’s Upcoming New SEA LIFE Aquarium

SEA LIFE is coming to LEGOLAND Florida, and a limited time activation is allowing guests to get it in on the conservation fun now, leaving their mark (quite literally) on the new attraction coming to the park.

What’s Happening:

Since September 21st and running through September 25th, guests visiting LEGOLAND Florida have the chance to be a part of the park’s history by signing a steel beam that will be part of the new SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium coming to the park.

By supporting marine life through a small donation to the SEA LIFE TRUST, park guests can participate in “Sealed With Steel,” located in front of the aquarium’s construction site at LEGOLAND Florida near the entrance of the park.

The steel beam weighs approximately 900 pounds, is 20 feet long, and will be the final piece of construction placed inside the aquarium in early 2025.

This limited time offer allows guests to literally leave their mark by signing the steel, while also supporting marine life protection and sustainability.

For more information on how to donate when not in the park, or on how SEA LIFE TRUST protects the oceans of the world, be sure to check out their official site, here

While guests can get in on the fun with “Sealed With Steel”, some of LEGOLAND Florida’s Model Citizens (park employees) continued a commitment to protect local marine life when they participated in a global 24-hour SEA LIFE TRUST Beach cleanup at Lake Shipp in nearby Winter Haven, FL.

The new SEA LIFE Aquarium at LEGOLAND Florida will allow guests to discover the amazing wonders of the underwater world. When the new attraction opens, guests will marvel at a diverse range of marine life, interact with captivating exhibits, and embark on a voyage of oceanic exploration, ending in the ultimate final seascape—The Theme Park Under the Sea!

No official opening date for the attraction has been revealed at this time.