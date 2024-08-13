Find Hidden Quick Queues Around SeaWorld Orlando on National Roller Coaster Day

Celebrate National Roller Coaster Day at SeaWorld Orlando. Not only can guests ride some of the most thrilling attractions, but they can also take part in the Quick Queue Hunt, looking for hidden Quick Queues throughout the park.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando invites thrill-seekers and coaster enthusiasts to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day on August 16, 2024, with a Quick Queue Hunt.

Guests can embark on a search to find one of 50 VIP Quick Queue passes hidden throughout the park, offering guests a chance to score priority access to SeaWorld’s most exhilarating coasters, including the all-new Penguin Trek.

Annual Pass Members:

Annual Pass Members will also enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Penguin Trek, SeaWorld Orlando’s latest attraction.

The tour, available at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM, provides an insider's look at the innovative design and operation of this thrilling new attraction.

Pass Members can sign up at the SkyTower Tour Desk on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited availability.

Planning a Trip?:

