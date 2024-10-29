Winston the Walrus Brings Holiday Cheer to SeaWorld San Diego for Annual Christmas Celebration

SeaWorld San Diego will transform into a spectacular winter wonderland that includes dazzling new holiday entertainment.

SeaWorld San Diego is bringing festive cheer and special traditions to families this holiday season at its annual Christmas Celebration with all-new and reimagined holiday offerings.

What’s Happening:

New experiences this year include the debut of Happy Harbor Holiday featuring Winston the Walrus, as well as an all-new festive parade.

Holiday celebrations, including Hanukkah festivities, are running on select dates November 15th, 2024 through January 5th, 2025.

Unwrap the Magic of All-New Holiday Entertainment and Festive Traditions

ALL-NEW Happy Harbor Holiday Live Character Show – Come to Mission Bay Theater to celebrate the joy of friendship and holiday traditions with fan-favorite Sir Winston the Walrus.

– Come to Mission Bay Theater to celebrate the joy of friendship and holiday traditions with fan-favorite Sir Winston the Walrus. ALL-NEW Mrs. Claus Christmas Parade – See Mrs. Claus and her band of merry elves as they make their way throughout the park on a festive procession with all-new floats and characters for guests to view daily.

– See Mrs. Claus and her band of merry elves as they make their way throughout the park on a festive procession with all-new floats and characters for guests to view daily. ALL-NEW A Stocking Full of Soul – This reimagined fan-favorite invites guests to a festive night of live music, singing and dancing as the park celebrates the holiday season. Experience a soulful celebration of holiday classics in this original production daily at the Nautilus Amphitheater.

– This reimagined fan-favorite invites guests to a festive night of live music, singing and dancing as the park celebrates the holiday season. Experience a soulful celebration of holiday classics in this original production daily at the Nautilus Amphitheater. Photos with Santa Claus – Guests can renew holiday traditions by visiting Santa to take a photo and share their Christmas wishes with him.

– Guests can renew holiday traditions by visiting Santa to take a photo and share their Christmas wishes with him. Santa’s Live Reindeer – Come meet Santa’s reindeer, visiting all the way from the North Pole!

– Come meet Santa’s reindeer, visiting all the way from the North Pole! Snowflake Seeker’s: A Christmas Quest! – Get started on a merry quest and explore the park to find all the colorful winter snowflakes. Mark each location on the map to collect a special gift.

– Get started on a merry quest and explore the park to find all the colorful winter snowflakes. Mark each location on the map to collect a special gift. Rudolph’s Christmastown – Meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and make spirits bright with a photo to take home and cherish.

– Meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and make spirits bright with a photo to take home and cherish. Holiday Lights & Magic – Explore the magic and wonder of SeaWorld’s beautifully decorated outdoor park grounds and the iconic SkyTower Tree of Lights, San Diego’s biggest Christmas tree. Plus, enjoy a 30 ft. Christmas tree lighting ceremony with twinkling lights and Christmas songs programmed to the movement of multiple lighting designs.

– Explore the magic and wonder of SeaWorld’s beautifully decorated outdoor park grounds and the iconic SkyTower Tree of Lights, San Diego’s biggest Christmas tree. Plus, enjoy a 30 ft. Christmas tree lighting ceremony with twinkling lights and Christmas songs programmed to the movement of multiple lighting designs. A Christmas Wish Fireworks Show – Watch the sky above SeaWorld come alive with festive colors and brilliant pyrotechnics during our holiday fireworks display on Saturday, December 14th, and again on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31st.

Snowfall Throughout the Park – Dreaming of a white Christmas? Guests don’t have to travel north to see a snowfall and catch a few flakes in their hands. Watch nightly for this magical moment at SkyTower Lawn and Wild Arctic.

– Dreaming of a white Christmas? Guests don’t have to travel north to see a snowfall and catch a few flakes in their hands. Watch nightly for this magical moment at SkyTower Lawn and Wild Arctic. Donner and Blitzen’s Lazer Light Show – Experience a canopy of laser beams that submerges guests below in rays of color and a festive soundtrack. The light show runs nightly at the front of the park.

– Experience a canopy of laser beams that submerges guests below in rays of color and a festive soundtrack. The light show runs nightly at the front of the park. Holiday Cocktails, Desserts, Hot Chocolate & More – Grown-ups will want to get even more festive with an ice-cold brew, a glass of wine or one of SeaWorld’s specialty holiday cocktails. Or for the whole family, experience SeaWorld’s famous hot chocolate with candy toppings and all-new delicious desserts.

– Grown-ups will want to get even more festive with an ice-cold brew, a glass of wine or one of SeaWorld’s specialty holiday cocktails. Or for the whole family, experience SeaWorld’s famous hot chocolate with candy toppings and all-new delicious desserts. Coca-Cola Market – Experience the holidays at Coke Market featuring a Christmas family photo op, festive holiday décor, Coca-Cola Christmas trees and ornaments, along with holiday treats.

– Experience the holidays at Coke Market featuring a Christmas family photo op, festive holiday décor, Coca-Cola Christmas trees and ornaments, along with holiday treats. Coca-Cola Lane – See a new lighted pathway full of candy cane red and white sparkling lights, festive music and holiday treats with holiday Coca-Cola beverages.

– See a new lighted pathway full of candy cane red and white sparkling lights, festive music and holiday treats with holiday Coca-Cola beverages. Dine with Orcas and Santa, Presented by Coca-Cola – Delight in a one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring a delicious meal surrounded by majestic orcas, the chance to meet Santa, insights from expert animal specialists and refreshing Coca-Cola beverages.

– Delight in a one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring a delicious meal surrounded by majestic orcas, the chance to meet Santa, insights from expert animal specialists and refreshing Coca-Cola beverages. Festive Food & Seasonal Sips Sampling Lanyard – The Festive Food & Seasonal Sips sampling lanyard allows guests to try any combination of food, drink or dessert samples and is valid for up to 10 samples during Christmas Celebration. Pass Members receive two additional samples FREE.