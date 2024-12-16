Countdown to 2025 with Festive Entertainment and Fireworks at SeaWorld San Diego

And you'll still have time for another midnight countdown!

SeaWorld San Diego is ready to countdown the arrival of 2025 with a full night of festive fun and excitement on December 31st!

What’s Happening:

Guests can celebrate New Year’s Eve at SeaWorld San Diego with a night full of excitement, festive fun and a spectacular fireworks display.

On December 31st (AKA New Year’s Eve), guests can enjoy a day at the park, featuring incredible animal exhibits, exciting rides and more.

Then. at 5 p.m., they can head to SkyTower for a live DJ performance and a stunning video wall experience, setting the stage for an epic evening.

The Grand Finale arrives at 9 p.m. when SeaWorld lights up the sky with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve fireworks show, making SeaWorld San Diego a perfect place to countdown to 2025 with family and friends.

For guests looking for a more exclusive experience, SeaWorld is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Family Bash. During this special event, guests can dance the night away with their favorite SeaWorld Character friends, and enjoy live entertainment, party hats, specialty cocktails and ice-cold beer for purchase, along with a holiday inspired food menu with private firework show viewing. This experience also comes complete with a champagne toast for adults and sparkling cider for the little ones.

Into the next year, guests who visit the park on select dates through January 5th can celebrate festive cheer and special traditions during Christmas Celebration, where the park transforms into a winter wonderland, including new Christmas shows, Santa’s live reindeer and picture-perfect moments amidst acres of beautiful decorations.

Those wishing to visit the park can also take advantage of SeaWorld San Diego's Holiday Sale, which is happening now, with savings up to 55% on tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes for a limited time.